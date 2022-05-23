“The censor board was very understanding”, says Anubhav Sinha while talking about Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Anubhav Sinha had completely no drawback crusing by means of the Central Board Of Certification (CBFC) together with his new politically unstable drama Anek. Set within the North East the tense drama tackles headlong, the racism and cultural segregation of individuals in that a part of India.

Anubhav says he was shocked at how simple it was to sail by means of the censor board. “They didn’t touch anything that mattered in my film. Only at the beginning of the film, there’s a brawl sequence in front of a club where some expletives were used. The censor jury asked me if cutting that would make any difference to the film. I said it would make no difference, and that was that.”

It has at all times been the identical with the censors. “I’ve never had any problems getting through the CBFC. Even my most difficult films Article 15 or Mulk were treated with utmost sensitivity by the censor board.”

Anek is already being hailed as Anubhav Sinha’s finest work up to now.

“That’s what I was told after Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad. And those who have seen my next film Bheed which opens in November are saying it is better than Anek,” laughs Anubhav refusing to take the praise on being probably the most related filmmaker within the nation, significantly.

When you praise his work and evaluate it to the movies by Costa Gavras and Govind Nihalani his spontaneous response is, “Shut up! I am nowhere near these people. I am just doing the cinema that I believe in. For the first eighteen years of my career, I made what critics like you call fluff stuff. I don’t disown any of the films that I made when I started with Tum Bin. 18 years is the age of maturity, that’s when I metamorphosed as a filmmaker. I don’t disown any of what I’ve done before Mulk. It was all part of my growth as an individual and a filmmaker.”

