“The Chilean Poet” – novel by Alejandro Zambra

“The Chilean Poet”, a pleasant literary novel, brings out the outstanding and distinctive place poetry will get within the Chilean society. One of the characters within the novel says, ‘Being a Chilean poet is like being a Peruvian chef or a Brazilian soccer player or a Venezuelan model. We’re two-time world champions of poetry, having gained two world cups of Nobel Prizes by Pablo Neruda and Gabriela Mistral.”



Pablo Neruda turned a rock star poet throughout Latin America. Known because the ‘people’s poet’ he recited poems to giant audiences of staff and customary individuals moreover the literati. He was invited by President Allende to learn his poems on the National Stadium to an viewers of 70,000 individuals. Neruda lived and travelled around the globe throughout his diplomatic postings. Unlike many poets who find yourself in poverty, dependancy, alcoholism, illness and untimely loss of life, Neruda turned a millionaire and lived a wholesome lifetime of luxurious and fame. He was elected as a senator. His iconic homes with giant private artwork collections in Santiago, Valparaiso and Isla Negra have develop into centres of pilgrimage for poets and vacationer points of interest.



There is even a “Coast of Poets” within the Valparaíso Region of Chile, named for the 4 world-renowned Chilean poets particularly Pablo Neruda, Vicente Huidobro, Nicanor Parra and Violeta Parra. Visiting Nicanor Parra’s home is sort of a ceremony of passage for Chilean poets. Parra, who lived for 103 years until 2018. is legendary for the “anti-poetry” motion, a literary expression that breaks with the standard canons of poetic lyricism. One of his most recognised works is Poemas y Antipoemas (poems and anti-poems), thought-about as one of the crucial influential Spanish poetry collections of the 20th century,



“The Chilean Poet” is the story of Gonzalo, a poet and his step-son Vicente an aspiring poet. Since the novel is about poets, the prose of the novel is itself poetic, clearly. The e-book is full of the names and tales of the well-known Chilean poets and the much less well-known moreover imaginary ones. The writer takes the readers to the cafes, bars, bookshops, plazas and streets frequented by Chilean poets.



Gonzalo is an avid reader of poems of Chilean and from the remainder of the world. Although he manages to publish his first and solely e-book of poems, he provides up poetry after realizing that his mediocre work couldn’t get wider recognition and appreciation. During his faculty days, he falls in love with Carla. But she loses curiosity in him after a while. He tries unsuccessfully to impress her with poems. She marries Leon, will get a son Vicente and later separates from the husband. After a number of years, Gonzalo reconnects with Carla and strikes in along with her. But when he will get a scholarship for larger research in literature in New York, he strikes on. When he comes again to develop into a professor in a Chilean University, he finds that his ex-stepson Vicente can also be getting ready to develop into a poet. The e-book ends with an extended dialog between Gonzalo and Vicente on poetry and so they learn out their poems to one another.



Here is a playful poem by Vicente concerning the genders in Spanish phrases, which is troublesome for English audio system to grasp and grasp:



“In my language the words for winter, summer and fall are all male

Only spring is a female season



The wind is a he

But the snow is a she



A fingernail (she) and nail clipper (he)

A bottle (she) and its opener (he)

Night and midnight, hers and hers

Day and midday, his and his”



Vicente falls in love with Pru, a New Yorker, who involves Chile on a journalistic project. He involves her rescue when she is misplaced in a Santiago road, with a hangover. They have a one evening stand when Vicente tells her that he’s planning to develop into a poet. He introduces her to Pato, his buddy and a poet who tells Pru that she ought to write concerning the poets of Chile. She attends a literary occasion during which she witnesses the poets exhibiting their eccentricities and bonding like a household. She interviews lot of poets together with Niconar Parra. These interviews and encounters are utilized by the writer to convey out the totally different dimensions and private traits of poets with a way of humour. He notes, “Poets are more awkward and more genuine. They work with words, but they don’t even know how to talk. Take them away from poetry and they start stuttering. That’s why they write poems, because they don’t know how to talk.’



The author Alejandro Zambra is a poet himself and started his writing career with poetry first before becoming famous as a novelist.

In an interview he says, “I am a poet by formation and most of what I have read in my life is Chilean poetry. My community was always poetry, and it still is – most of my friends today are poets who aren’t interested in writing novels. I think my move to prose had something to do with the defeat of poetry; not in the sense that I failed but in the sense that I was unable to express the things that I wanted in poetry. Like many other contemporary Chilean poets, he also tries to come out of the shadow of Neruda, saying,“A big part of Neruda’s work is to me utterly unreadable, but you have to understand me, I am Chilean”.



One of the explanations for Gonzalo to surrender poetry is as a result of he suspects his poems don’t actually fulfill the necessities of really new Chilean poetry which has an obligation to be political and should struggle towards the ‘capitalism, classism, centralism and sexism’ of Chilean society. Though he subscribes to these struggles in precept, he’s not positive that his poems categorical a social dimension in a transparent sufficient method.



The writer has introduced within the ongoing socio political problems with Chile, which has seen within the final decade scholar and public protests towards inequality and marginalization of plenty. Vicente participates within the scholar protests demanding academic, political and social reforms. The following dialog between Vicente and his father Leon highlights the difficulty:



Leon says, ‘If you don’t get right into a public college I pays for a personal one. They’re nearly all equally costly on this damned nation.’



Vicente replies, “There’s no point in you going into debt to pay for my college. I’ll go to college when it’s free’.



Leon – ‘You can’t be that naïve, Vicente. Do you really think education in Chile will ever be free?’



‘That’s what they promised,’ says Vicente with conviction.



Leon – ‘You believe politicians?’



Vicente – ‘No, but I believe in the people’s movement. And in the young representatives, the new ones.’



Vicente’s hope and optimism has the best chance of being fulfilled by the real life recent political developments in Chile. Through protests in recent years, the people’s movement had forced the centre-right government of President Pinera agree to change the constitution imposed by the Pinochet dictatorship. The new Constituent Assembly has gender parity, a first in world history. It has 78 men and 77 women. The first president of the Assembly was a woman Elisa Loncon, member of the indigenous Mapuche community. She has now been succeeded by another woman Maria Elisa Quinteros. The Assembly which is currently debating and preparing a new Constitution is filled mostly with civil society activists who have beaten the traditional politicians and establishment parties of both the Left and the Right in the elections for the Assembly in May 2021.



In December 2021, the Chileans have elected a young millennial leftist student activist, Gabriel Boric (age 35), who is taking over as the new President of the country on 11 March. Boric’s cabinet has a majority of women, 14 out of the total 24. He has chosen a young, inclusive and progressive team. The average age of the cabinet is 49. Boric’s Inclusive Development agenda gives priority to social justice, empowerment of indigenous people and gender parity among other paradigm-shifting promises. During the campaign he said, “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave.” Boric is an avid reader of poetry. According to a report, Boric has learn the novel “The Chilean Poet” and considers it one among his favourites. In an article in December 2021, Zambra wrote, “The generation of Gabriel Boric, that of our younger brothers, formed their own parties and refused to accept our traumas. They deserve our admiration, our affection and our gratitude”. Zambra referred to as Boric additionally a ‘Chilean Poet’.