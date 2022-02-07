The Cleo phone call that changed everything

Cleo Smith’s mom has described the second she acquired a ‘scary’ cellphone name that delivered the information she had hoped for after 18 days of ‘emptiness’.

In a series of high-profile media interviews over the past 24 hours, Cleo’s mum Ellie Smith and stepdad Jake Gliddon shared new particulars about their daughter’s horrifying abduction and her ongoing trauma.

Ms Smith stated the 1am cellphone name from detectives who discovered Cleo was one of many “most beautiful moments” of her life.

“At first when I answered it, I picked it up and they’re like: ‘Hi Ellie’,” she informed the Today present on Monday.

“I was like: ‘Hi’.

“They said: ‘I’ve got someone to speak to you’.”

Ms Smith elaborated on that memorable cellphone name when she spoke on 6PR radio.

“It was scary but it ended up being amazing. It was the best call we could have got at the best time because we were at our hardest point and we got the best news,” she stated.

“We had our daughter on the other side of that phone and we were able to within minutes go and see her.

“I felt so empty for 18 days and I had this warm feeling hearing this clear voice on the other side of the phone.”

Cleo dad and mom had battled darkish instances throughout their daughter’s kidnapping nightmare, particularly once they had been blamed for her disappearance.

Ms Smith described the toll wrought by accusations that their concern for the lacking four-year-old was manufactured and so they had been liable for her disappearance.

“(We) pretty much tried to stay off social media,” Ms Smith informed the Today present.

“Didn’t read into too many of (the claims), but it was a lot.”

Ms Smith and Mr Gliddon bared all during an exclusive $2m interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, describing the struggles they confronted throughout and after the investigation.

They stated they typically discovered themselves on the mercy of armchair critics and keyboard warriors when Cleo went lacking from their tent on the Quobba Blowholes campground close to Carnarvon in Western Australia on October 16 — even after police publicly praised the pair for his or her co-operation.

Mr Gliddon, specifically, confronted unfounded suspicions he had one thing to do along with his stepdaughter’s disappearance.

“We knew the truth.” Ms Smith stated.

“For me personally … claiming that it was Jake, and I know how much Jake has stepped up to be Cleo’s dad and how much he is Cleo’s dad … for people to then accuse him because he is a stepdad … that was hard for me.

“Because he’s done so much for her and our family that I just couldn’t imagine how someone could say such bad words about him.”

Ms Smith informed 6PR radio that even up till Sunday evening the trolls had been hounding her household on-line and “messaging such negative stuff”.

“We just wanted people to see (via the TV special) that we are everyday people and we are going through this and we are going through a lot more than just what’s happened,” she stated.

“We’re taking every day as it comes and we just wanted to make sure that everyone heard our side of the story and knew we are everyday people that have gone through such a traumatic experience.”

Cleo was finally rescued from a Carnarvon house on November 3, greater than 80 kilometres from the place she went lacking however near the place she lived along with her dad and mom.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, was arrested across the identical time.

Last month, he confronted Carnarvon Magistrates Court through video hyperlink from the utmost safety Casuarina Prison in Perth the place he pleaded responsible to forcibly taking a toddler aged beneath 16.

The matter was dedicated to the WA District Court for a sentence point out in March.

Ms Smith and Mr Gliddon informed the Today present that Cleo had confronted some powerful moments whilereadjusting at house.

“(It’s been) a bit of a rollercoaster,” Mr Gliddon informed the Today present.

“Especially dealing with Cleo and her emotions and nightmares.”

Ms Smith informed 6PR radio that Cleo was “getting through the days”.

“As you could expect, she’s gone through hard spots. She’s having harder nights but she’s getting there,” Ms Smith stated.

“She still walks out with a smile on her face and that smile just brightens your day.”

Asked how she and Mr Gliddon had been coping, Ms Smith reiterated it was a rollercoaster for the entire household.

“We’re just getting through every day as it comes … we can tackle anything now,” she stated.

The household has not given up on tenting both, with Ms Smith revealing they’re “so excited” to journey round WA and finally throughout Australia.

“We’re just going to get a new caravan and a new car to tow that caravan and hit the road,” she stated.

“If you’ve met Cleo, she’s so adventurous and so funny at the minute.

“She’s ready to explore the world … how could you hold her back from doing that? You just embrace it and go with it.”