The College Football Hall of Fame Honors Special Olympics Athlete Caden Cox

Caden Cox stands proudly subsequent to an exhibit within the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. This isn’t simply any exhibit; it’s his exhibit. His No. 21 Hocking College soccer uniform—a nod to the twenty first chromosome related to Down syndrome—is folded neatly in a standalone show, and it sits close to the memorabilia of legends similar to Syracuse University’s Jim Brown. His brother is capturing all of it on video. “The moment I walked in, I saw my uniform, and it was pretty crazy,” Cox says by way of Zoom.

Caden Cox (left) stands subsequent to his Hocking College soccer jersey on show on the College Football Hall of Fame. He’s joined by his brother, Zane (proper), who impressed him to pursue soccer.

The College Football Hall of Fame not too long ago honored Cox due to the trail he’s clearing for folks with mental disabilities. The 23-year-old kicker is the primary recognized collegiate soccer participant with Down syndrome to play in an official sport. He additionally scored in that sport. On Sept. 11, 2021, he kicked an additional level in a house sport for Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. “I was so happy when I made my first ball through the uprights,” says Cox, a tried-and-true Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

To construct on that momentum, Cox and his household have been on a Kickin’ Down the Barrier tour—an concept his mother, Mari Cox, dreamed up—to spotlight what folks with mental disabilities can do. He was invited to kick by means of the uprights at Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of Memphis.

In only a transient interval, Cox has skilled a number of the most prestigious environments faculty soccer has to supply. He toured the Alabama campus and took a second to pay tribute to photos of former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings and his late son John Mark, who had Down syndrome. Around Christmas, Stallings known as Cox and had a 20-minute dialog with him. “[Stallings] talked a lot about his son and his times at ‘Bama with John Mark being there,” says Cox’s dad, Kevin Cox, by way of a Zoom interview. He additionally hung out with Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson. With pleasure in his voice, Cox lets out an enormous “oh my gosh” when detailing Bryant-Denny Stadium and the athletic facility.

Cox (proper) stands together with his brother, Zane Cox, who’s a energy coach at University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Before there was soccer, Cox performed a number of Special Olympics sports activities, together with, basketball, softball, and bowling, however swimming was his favourite. “When I came to Ohio, I swam a lot at the Ohio State University and have won several gold medals,” says Cox, who lived in Tennessee and Virginia earlier than shifting to the Midwest. But it was watching his older brother, Zane Cox, play soccer when he discovered his calling. Zane is now a energy coach at the University of Louisiana at Monroe however will quickly transition right into a place with the Texas A&M soccer program.

Falling in love with soccer and competing in highschool, Cox couldn’t take part in Special Olympics due to time constraints. To keep concerned, he was a part of a Special Olympics Virginia Polar Bear Plunge group, the Ice-aholics. Being one of many high fundraising groups, they raised $77,000 one yr and $94,000 the following.

“The fun part about it was his brother would fly in from Tennessee, and his cousins and they would get dressed up and plunge,” Mari says. “They always say, even if they don’t raise the most money, they at least put it out there for other people to compete, and whoever raises the most, it’s a winner for everybody—so it was a fun time for the family.”

When Zane was a senior at Fremont Ross High School, a handful of gamers on the group requested the administration if Cox, then an eighth-grader, might run out onto the sphere together with his older brother. This gesture of kindness ended up being a milestone in his life. The subsequent yr, after the top coach noticed Cox kicking with Zane, he was invited to hitch the squad. “The team won 49–0 one week, and Caden kicked seven extra points and made every one of them,” his mother says proudly.

Cox’s story even caught the eye of ESPN’s College RecreationDay, together with analyst Lee Corso (left).

The then high-schooler had the possibility to play way more than simply kicker. Cox kicked off and made the sort out, after listening to the gang chant, “Caden! Caden! Caden!” He has performed linebacker and recorded one play at working again too.

At Hocking College, Cox is working towards an affiliate diploma in performing arts remedy and assisted animal research. He goals of in the future attending Ohio State University. When featured on ESPN’s College RecreationDay in November for his on-the-field accomplishments, he met with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and visited the locker room after Ohio State beat Michigan State, 56–7.

Cox and his mother and father hope that individuals with disabilities and their households “never take ‘no’ as an answer,” says Mari. Cox shattered all expectations. Not solely is he on the official roster, however he’s within the stat and file guide—on the sphere and off.