The comeback of data retention? Former EU judge dismisses Commission’s plans
On 8 April 2014 the European Court of Justice annulled the EU Data
Retention Directive which required the majority assortment of any residents
name element information and placement. 8 years later EU Com-mission and EU
governments are scheming learn how to keep or restore bulk assortment
pro-grammes – writes Dr. Patrick Breyer MEP
In a authorized opinion printed at present former EU Judge Prof.
Dr. iur. Vilenas Vadapalas finds that two of probably the most generally used information
retention schemes are “not in line with the ECJ case-law and fundamental
rights”[1]:
The French and Danish try to justify indiscriminate retention of
phone calling information and placement information by claiming a everlasting
menace to nationwide safety is dismissed. Likewise plans of the EU
Commission and Belgium to seize the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants by
means of ex-tensive “geographically targeted retention” fails authorized scrutiny.
“The bulk collection of information on non-suspects everyday
communications and movements constitutes an unprecedented attack on our
right to privacy and is the most invasive method of mass surveillance
directed against the state’s own citizens”, feedback Patrick Breyer,
Pirate Party Member of the European Parliament who commissioned the
authorized opinion. “The anecdotal results are nowhere close to the damage
this surveillance weapon inflicts on our societies, as a recent survey
found.[2] The persistent violation of fundamental rights, circumvention
of case-law, pres-suring of judges and ignorance of facts is an attack
on the rule of law we need to stop!”
National Security: No Free Ride for Mass Surveillance
Under large strain by EU governments, the European Court of Justice
allowed Member States to impose basic and indiscriminate retention of
all name element information and placement information solely the place exceptionally
wanted to counter a gift of foreseeable menace to nationwide safety,
comparable to a terrorist assault. A French administrative courtroom (Conseil
d’Etat) nonetheless invoked this ex-ception completely, pointing to the
basic danger of terrorism and previous assaults in France in addition to
espionage and overseas interference. France has continued completely
imposing indiscriminate information retention by counting on this ruling.
According to the authorized opinion nonetheless, the French courtroom’s determination
“fails to demonstrate a specif-ic threat to national security because
… it refers to a mere general risk of terrorism and past at-tacks in
France. I did not find any evidence given for the specific or identified
preparation of a specific future attack. Insofar, the Decision is not in
line with the ECJ case-law and fundamental rights.”
Breyer feedback: “We are yet to see evidence that untargeted data
retention ever prevented even a single terrorist attack. The fact that
several such attacks have taken place in France with blanket retention
requirements in place does not support this assumption. Setting this
issue aside, it is difficult to imagine that a specific terrorist threat
could not be countered by means of targeted retention.”
Earlier this week the Court of Justice already dismissed the French
method to justify information reten-tion with nationwide safety wants however
entry the information for different functions (prosecution of crime).
“Targeted” information retention: Plans violate citizen’s elementary rights
A secret EU Commission non-paper dated 10 June 2021[3] suggests to
Member State governments a wide range of choices to creating information retention
obligatory all through the EU as soon as once more. Several of those proposals are
extreme and non-compliant, the authorized opinion explains. The proposals
for “geographical targeting … may lead to imposing unjustified legal
obligations on providers to re-tain traffic and location data in very
broad and indefinite geographic areas”.
More particularly:
1) The Commission proposes to use information retention to all individuals in
areas with (even barely) above common crime charges. Since cities have a tendency
to have an above-average crime price, this method might expose extra
than 80% of the inhabitants to information retention. The authorized opinion finds
that this method just isn’t permitted and a “high” (not simply above
common) incidence of significant crime in an space is required to justify
making use of information retention.
2) The Commission proposes to use information retention to all individuals inside
“a certain radius around sensitive critical infrastructure sites,
transport hubs, (…) affluent neighbourhoods, places of wor-ship,
schools, cultural and sports venues, political gatherings and
international summits, houses of parliament, law courts, shopping malls
etc.” The authorized opinion finds that this listing doesn’t com-ply to authorized
necessities and warns that by making use of these standards information retention
“may even be-come general and indiscriminate in broad areas covering a
big part of the territory and the infra-structure of a Member State”.
Among the websites listed by the Comission solely these which “regularly
receive a very high volume of visitors” and are “particularly vulnerable
to the commission of seri-ous criminal offences” could also be coated. There
can also be no authorized foundation for protecting a radius round these websites. And
Prof. Dr. iur. Vilenas Vadapalas warns that “particularly the websites of
worship and political gatherings host notably delicate actions
revealing faith and political opinion”.
3) The Commission proposes to use information retention to all “associates”
of potential suspects, with out requiring to confirm that such individuals
characterize a particular menace of committing severe legal acts. This is
not in step with the ECJ case-law and elementary rights.
Breyer concludes: “The EU Commission now finally needs to do its job and
start enforcing the landmark rulings, instead of plotting to bring back
data retention.”
[1] Full textual content of authorized opinion (funded by Greens/EFA group):
https://www.patrick-breyer.de/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/20220407_Legal_Opinion_Data_Retention.pdf
[2]
Survey: Chilling effect of indiscriminate data retention causes wide-spread harms
[3]
Breyer: Stop the return of indiscriminate and general communications data retention!
Dr. Patrick Breyer
Europaabgeordneter der Piratenpartei
Member of the European Parliament for the German Pirate Party
Share this text: