The comeback of data retention? Former EU judge dismisses Commission’s plans

The French and Danish try to justify indiscriminate retention of

phone calling information and placement information by claiming a everlasting

menace to nationwide safety is dismissed. Likewise plans of the EU

Commission and Belgium to seize the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants by

means of ex-tensive “geographically targeted retention” fails authorized scrutiny.

“The bulk collection of information on non-suspects everyday

communications and movements constitutes an unprecedented attack on our

right to privacy and is the most invasive method of mass surveillance

directed against the state’s own citizens”, feedback Patrick Breyer,

Pirate Party Member of the European Parliament who commissioned the

authorized opinion. “The anecdotal results are nowhere close to the damage

this surveillance weapon inflicts on our societies, as a recent survey

found.[2] The persistent violation of fundamental rights, circumvention

of case-law, pres-suring of judges and ignorance of facts is an attack

on the rule of law we need to stop!”

National Security: No Free Ride for Mass Surveillance

Under large strain by EU governments, the European Court of Justice

allowed Member States to impose basic and indiscriminate retention of

all name element information and placement information solely the place exceptionally

wanted to counter a gift of foreseeable menace to nationwide safety,

comparable to a terrorist assault. A French administrative courtroom (Conseil

d’Etat) nonetheless invoked this ex-ception completely, pointing to the

basic danger of terrorism and previous assaults in France in addition to

espionage and overseas interference. France has continued completely

imposing indiscriminate information retention by counting on this ruling.

According to the authorized opinion nonetheless, the French courtroom’s determination

“fails to demonstrate a specif-ic threat to national security because

… it refers to a mere general risk of terrorism and past at-tacks in

France. I did not find any evidence given for the specific or identified

preparation of a specific future attack. Insofar, the Decision is not in

line with the ECJ case-law and fundamental rights.”

Breyer feedback: “We are yet to see evidence that untargeted data

retention ever prevented even a single terrorist attack. The fact that

several such attacks have taken place in France with blanket retention

requirements in place does not support this assumption. Setting this

issue aside, it is difficult to imagine that a specific terrorist threat

could not be countered by means of targeted retention.”

Earlier this week the Court of Justice already dismissed the French

method to justify information reten-tion with nationwide safety wants however

entry the information for different functions (prosecution of crime).

“Targeted” information retention: Plans violate citizen’s elementary rights

A secret EU Commission non-paper dated 10 June 2021[3] suggests to

Member State governments a wide range of choices to creating information retention

obligatory all through the EU as soon as once more. Several of those proposals are

extreme and non-compliant, the authorized opinion explains. The proposals

for “geographical targeting … may lead to imposing unjustified legal

obligations on providers to re-tain traffic and location data in very

broad and indefinite geographic areas”.

More particularly:

1) The Commission proposes to use information retention to all individuals in

areas with (even barely) above common crime charges. Since cities have a tendency

to have an above-average crime price, this method might expose extra

than 80% of the inhabitants to information retention. The authorized opinion finds

that this method just isn’t permitted and a “high” (not simply above

common) incidence of significant crime in an space is required to justify

making use of information retention.

2) The Commission proposes to use information retention to all individuals inside

“a certain radius around sensitive critical infrastructure sites,

transport hubs, (…) affluent neighbourhoods, places of wor-ship,

schools, cultural and sports venues, political gatherings and

international summits, houses of parliament, law courts, shopping malls

etc.” The authorized opinion finds that this listing doesn’t com-ply to authorized

necessities and warns that by making use of these standards information retention

“may even be-come general and indiscriminate in broad areas covering a

big part of the territory and the infra-structure of a Member State”.

Among the websites listed by the Comission solely these which “regularly

receive a very high volume of visitors” and are “particularly vulnerable

to the commission of seri-ous criminal offences” could also be coated. There

can also be no authorized foundation for protecting a radius round these websites. And

Prof. Dr. iur. Vilenas Vadapalas warns that “particularly the websites of

worship and political gatherings host notably delicate actions

revealing faith and political opinion”.

3) The Commission proposes to use information retention to all “associates”

of potential suspects, with out requiring to confirm that such individuals

characterize a particular menace of committing severe legal acts. This is

not in step with the ECJ case-law and elementary rights.

Breyer concludes: “The EU Commission now finally needs to do its job and

start enforcing the landmark rulings, instead of plotting to bring back

data retention.”

Dr. Patrick Breyer

Europaabgeordneter der Piratenpartei

Member of the European Parliament for the German Pirate Party

