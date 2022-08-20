The Comedy of Errors review: Breathless action in Ephesus





THE COMEDY OF ERRORS ★★★½

Playhouse, August 19

Until September 17 A specific pleasure of Janine Watson’s energetic manufacturing of The Comedy of Errors is the way in which Skyler Ellis and Julia Billington catch all of the guilelessness of Antipholus and Dromio of Syracuse. The attraction of their rustic naivety when thrust into the shifty, cosmopolitan dealings of Ephesus is among the many components that rescues this early Shakespeare play from an particularly banal breed of absurdism. And it wants all of the rescuing it could actually get. Were it not for his or her attraction, the comedy’s darkish opening and a few timelessly humorous strains strewn all through, we’d sit the pondering the improbability of two pairs of equivalent twins by which every twin has the identical title and occurs to be dressed identically after being separated for 3 many years. A scene from The Comedy of Errors. But then the play’s hardly constructed for logical scrutiny. Pinched by Shakespeare from Plautus, the story thrives on the zaniness of its coincidences, whereas stretching the comedic potential of mistaken identification to this point past accepted breaking factors that the viewers can solely run with it – and, in a welcome return to type (and performing, interval) for Bell Shakespeare, Watson’s manufacturing units a cracking tempo.

Often administrators burden Shakespeare’s comedies with a furrowed-brow insistence on making them humorous in any respect prices, however Watson’s contact is lighter than that, and the sight gags by no means really feel like an imposition. She has relocated the play to the Seventies disco scene, and Hugh O’Connor’s design delights in lurid colors, flares, pointy-collared shirts and mirror-balls. Indeed, have been the characters taking medication fairly than wine, the entire story might cross as a mass hallucination. Instead, choreographed by Samantha Chester, the actors jive away amusingly to Pru Montin’s disco selections as they modify the set between scenes. The play’s marvellous opening, nevertheless, is mishandled. Shakespeare primarily performed a trick on his viewers by establishing a life-and-death situation for poor Egeon, the daddy of the Antipholus twins, who in coming to Ephesus looking for his offspring, has inadvertently dedicated a capital crime. It’s a bit like coming to Australia as a ship individual. Alas, Maitland Schnaars as Egeon and Alex King because the Duke make the scene too wood, constructing no rigidity for the next comedy to puncture. A scene from The Comedy of Errors. Nonetheless, Watson salvages one thing from the start by having the gamers act out Egeon’s story in dumb-show, thereby introducing us to all of the characters earlier than they communicate a phrase. The Steven Berkoff-like slow-motion depiction of the shipwreck that splintered Egeon’s household is notably efficient. If Ellis and Billington are the present’s comedian epicentre, their Ephesian equivalents, Felix Jozeps and Ella Prince, credibly solid when it comes to appears to be like, additionally supply entertaining performances, even when they will’t fairly clear up the conundrum of the best way to make their characters extra realizing with out additionally making them too arch. Giema Contini appears to be like like a hippy fortune-teller as Antipholus of Ephesus’ overwrought spouse, Adriana, whereas Leilani Loau takes hippy mysticism to an altogether greater airplane as Dr Pinch. Joseph “Wunujaka” Althouse and Lauren Richardson full the tight solid of 10.

Egeon and the Duke aside, the characters are properly drawn, and the manufacturing makes a minor gem of what’s going to all the time be a play that’s as foolish as it’s pleasant. The determination to make use of a double-sided mirror because the entrance door when Antipholus of Ephesus is locked out of his house, with one Dromio on both facet, is impressed. The ending is dealt with properly, too, with the 2 Dromios a lot extra enchanted by one another than the Antipholuses. A cultural information to going out and loving your metropolis. Sign up to our Culture Fix newsletter here.





Source link