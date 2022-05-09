The Conference on the Future of Europe concludes its work  

On Europe Day in the present day (9 May), the Presidents of the European Parliament, Commission and Council acquired the ultimate report with proposals to reform the EU.

In a closing ceremony in the present day in Strasbourg, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, on behalf of the Council Presidency, President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen acquired from the Co-Chairs of the Conference Executive Board the ultimate report on the result of the Conference.

This unprecedented, one-year journey of dialogue, debate and collaboration between residents and politicians culminated in a report centred round 49 proposals that embrace concrete aims and greater than 320 measures for the EU establishments to observe up on underneath 9 subjects: local weather change and the surroundings; well being; a stronger economic system, social justice and jobs; EU on the earth; values and rights, rule of legislation, safety; digital transformation; European democracy; migration; schooling, tradition, youth and sport. The proposals are primarily based on suggestions made by residents who met throughout the European Citizens’ Panels, National Citizens’ Panels and contributed their concepts on the Multilingual Digital Platform.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated: “Citizens – especially young people – are at the heart of our vision for the future of Europe. They have directly shaped the outcome of the Conference. We are at a defining moment of European integration and no suggestion for change should be off-limits. We should not be afraid to unleash the power of Europe to change people’s lives for the better.”

President Emmanuel Macron commented: “Through the crises that we have gone through collectively in recent years, Europe has changed. We must continue this development and ensure that the Union lives up to the aspirations and expectations expressed by the citizens. The Conference on the Future of Europe, which we are closing today, is a unique exercise and unprecedented in its scope, a breath of fresh air for our continent. Its conclusions constitute a very rich source of proposals, which each institution must examine within the framework of its competences. The Council will have the opportunity to express itself in the coming weeks. As this exercise is coming to an end under the French Presidency, I thank the previous presidencies for their commitment and am happy to hand over the follow-up to be given to the conclusions of the Conference to the Czech and Swedish presidencies.”

President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “Democracy, peace, individual and economic freedom. This is what Europe stands for today when the war rages again on our continent. This is at the heart of the Conference on the future of Europe. The European Union has to continue to deliver on European citizens’ expectations. Today, their message has been received loud and clear. And now, it is time to deliver.”

Over the final 12 months, by way of a mess of occasions and discussions organised throughout the EU, nationwide and European residents’ panels, plenary conferences in addition to exchanges on the devoted Multilingual Digital Platform, the Conference grew to become a very open discussion board to debate the Europe we need to stay in. It enabled a clear, inclusive and structured debate with European residents concerning the points which might be of relevance to them and for his or her future.

Work of the European Parliament

In its resolution on the outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe adopted on 4 May, the European Parliament welcomed and endorsed the Conference conclusions. MEPs acknowledged its proposals require Treaty change and requested the Committee on Constitutional Affairs to arrange proposals to reform the EU Treaties, a course of which might happen by way of a Convention in step with Article 48 of the Treaty on European Union.

Guy Verhofstadt, representing Parliament as co-chairman of the Executive Board, stated: “Citizens’ recommendations and the Conference conclusions offer us a roadmap to avoid the European Union becoming irrelevant or even disappearing. A new, effective and more democratic Europe is possible. A Europe that is sovereign and is capable of acting, as citizens clearly expect. There is really no time to waste. We need to honour the outcome of the Conference and implement its conclusions as soon as possible.”

You can discover an indicative abstract of Parliament’s positions and ongoing work associated to the Conference Plenary’s proposals on this background note.

Next Steps

The three establishments will now study easy methods to observe up successfully on these proposals, every inside their very own spheres of competence and in accordance with the Treaties.

A suggestions occasion will happen to replace residents in autumn 2022.

Background

The Conference on the Future of Europe has been a novel and revolutionary course of, a bottom-up train for Europeans to have their say on what they count on from the European Union. European residents of various geographic origin, gender, age, socioeconomic background and/or stage of schooling participated within the Conference, with younger Europeans taking part in a central function.

