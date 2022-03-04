The coolest accent chairs you can buy, according to interior designers | CNN Underscored

In the world of inside design, accent chairs reign supreme for a number of causes, the least of which is that they supply the much-needed additional seating we’re all in search of. Beyond that, accent chairs are a solution to break away from all of the decor “rules” we have a tendency to stick to, permitting us to have just a little enjoyable in our areas.

“Accent chairs are a great opportunity to add design interest to a room, through their shape, color and texture,” says Stephanie Brown of the Vancouver, Canada-based agency Stephanie Brown Inc. “Whether it’s just one accent chair or a couple, you can branch out from your comfort zone that often applies to larger pieces like sofas.” More to like: “They help fill a space that appears empty or awkward while being versatile because they can be moved around easily as needed,” says inside designer Jill Croka, head of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Jill Croka Designs.

Adds Maiden Home’s senior inside design specialist Hannah Rice, “If you’re looking to achieve a particular aesthetic, accent chairs can move you in that direction without making the commitment of a larger, central piece like a sofa.” Perfect for the noncommittal sorts on the market!

Next up is determining which accent chair is finest on your area — and unsurprisingly, dimension issues most. “The first step is to make sure the scale of the chair works. If you have a floor plan showing everything drawn to scale, that’s great, but if you don’t, perhaps tape out the size of the chair on your floor to ensure it isn’t too large or too small for the space, and then ascertain how its size feels with your other pieces,” advises Brown. Interior designer Amber Lewis, who just lately launched her Simple Pleasures With Amber Lewis for Anthropologie assortment, agrees, noting, “You want to enter the space and not be distracted by the wrong size chair.”

Adds Alexandra Davin, co-founder of Davin Interiors and Clairrow, an internet inside design faculty, “Don’t forget about proportion — you want to make sure the chair is complementary to the space itself and the other furniture in the room. For example, don’t force a huge lounge chair next to a tiny drinks table in a small studio apartment.”

Once you’ve landed on the very best dimension on your chair, it’s time to residence in on materials, form and coloration. “Just like any selection in your design scheme, the accent chair should complement the style and color of the room while maintaining its own character or identity,” says Davin. “I like to compare a design scheme to a group of friends — everyone has their own role and their own personality, but there’s a sense of unity and harmony within the whole. An accent chair might be a more bold, focal point in the space, but it should still feel unified with the other design aspects.”

Lest we neglect, we additionally must maintain consolation in thoughts. That’s proper — we’re going to truly wish to sit and perhaps even calm down just a little on this chair! “The most important thing to consider is whether or not the chair is comfortable,” says Benjamin Reynaert, artistic director at Interior Define and contributing editor at Domino. “Sit in any chair you’re looking for in person if possible. And, if you can’t, order a swatch or watch a ‘sit video’ like the many we feature on Interior Define. If you don’t love how the chair feels, there’s no point in owning it!”

The overarching theme we heard from just about each designer we spoke to, nevertheless, was that there aren’t any guidelines in the case of discovering the right accent chair, and given its supporting function in your design scheme and its comparatively diminutive dimension, it’s a protected place to take a threat. “Juxtaposition is what makes rooms interesting to me, so play up the differences when it comes to materials. Mix different wood tones, metal finishes and upholstery colors,” says Reynaert.

Adds Hillary Stamm of the Manhattan Beach, California-based HMS Interiors, “I always like to tell people, the accent chair can be the jewelry of the space. Too often, homeowners make the easy mistake of playing it safe and matching their chair with their couch. Don’t forget we want variety in design, and this is what elevates the space. Your space is not going to have that wow factor if you don’t introduce different elements into the design.”

Well, there you’ve gotten it, people — now it’s formally time to begin purchasing. To get you in your approach, we’ve corralled a slew of designer-picked accent chair choices beneath.

A bestseller for West Elm, this chair oozes consolation with its huge and low-slung seat. “I love how the Cozy Swivel Chair from West Elm is both on-trend and suitable for many design styles from modern eclectic to midcentury to glam,” says Brown. “It is available in an array of nice materials, making it tremendous straightforward to tie in with an present coloration palette

A contemporary tackle the swivel, Interior Define’s Lawson chair is available in greater than 100 material choices — from rich-hued velvets to impartial linens — however our favourite half is its dramatic roundness, which ensures that it’s additional comfortable. Says Reynaert, “The Lawson Swivel Chair is like a giant hug. Its sculptural shape is not only super comfortable, it adds a curvaceous line to any room, and its wide stance pairs nicely with larger sofas and sectionals in family spaces. Best of all, swivel chairs can float in a space and break up larger rooms, since guests can swivel back and forth and be a part of different seating and conversation areas.”

More to know: “It’s a great price for a chair with customizable options,” Davin provides. “You could do a luxurious velvet in a moody art deco space or go for a totally modern look with a neutral knit fabric.”

An immediate statement-maker, the velvet barrel chair is available in greater than a dozen colours — and it has a 4.6-star score in addition. “The Guernsey style nods to art deco-inspired design with velvets, curves, gold accents and eccentric shapes,” says Rebecca Breslin, senior design supervisor for Wayfair Professional. “We’ve seen an uptick in these open silhouetted upholstered chairs, which feel sophisticated with a bit of an unexpected twist.”

Streamlined and chock-full of 180-degree swivel, this chair is ideal for anybody who’ll really be sitting in it 24/7. Why? As a results of its feather-filled composition, the chair is extremely snug! Available in cream or navy upholstery, this easy and stately chair will match seamlessly into your room’s design scheme.

Did we point out that we’re not mad at swivel chairs? Offering 360 levels of motion and eye contact for anybody who sits in them, swivel chairs are an effective way to maintain everybody engaged with out continually transferring chairs round. And Shaolin Low, founding father of the Honolulu-based Studio Shaolin, loves the Porto from West Elm. “This is great for outdoor, which usually means they are great for kids indoor. The mix of wood, rope and the cream fabric is very much on-trend, and it is also easy to pair with a lot of different types of decor.”

Ultrawide and boasting a retro design, this chair is certain to be a standout wherever it lands in your house. “Midcentury accent chairs are timeless, with beautifully structured silhouettes, rich tones, tufting and rolled pillows,” says Wayfair Professional’s Breslin. “We’re seeing these styles in saturated hues, from gold and navy, to emerald, and rust.” Another even wider possibility may be discovered here.

We’ve reviewed this chair ourselves and may attest that its dense however gentle cushions and outsized seat make for the very best studying spot ever — critically, it may possibly match a mother or father and two kiddos with ease. If you’ve acquired the area, our greatest recommendation is to splurge on the matching ottoman, which then creates a movable chaise-esque seating area. More to know: Available in eight colours and materials and two leg supplies (wooden or gold), the chair is 41 inches huge and likewise comes within the Ẹkáàbọ̀, a really beautiful sample, if you’d like a scene-stealer!

Rattan is making a serious comeback, and Serena & Lily is without doubt one of the finest purveyors of the development, as evidenced by this traditional but coastal stylish chair, which is available in pure and navy stains. “If you have a creamy couch, introduce texture and contrast into your home by selecting a chair with wicker, such as this Venice Rattan Chair,” says Stamm. Want to spend a bit much less? Check out this option from Urban Outfitters, which rings in at 150 bucks cheaper.

This stunning chair from Amber Lewis’ Anthropologie collab is a winner for certain — we love the pure linen cushions, leather-based accents and open-grained oak body, to not point out that it’s fashionable and comfy abruptly. “An accent chair should play upon the overall palette of your space, making sure all of the furniture in the room stays cohesive,” Lewis says. Something tells us the Caillen will do exactly that. And when you’re in search of a bolder selection, take a look at the chair’s velvet model here.

“I love the casual, beachy vibe of the Georgica Lounge Chair from Serena & Lily,” says Brown. “It’s perfect for adding some warmth and texture to a room grouping that perhaps has a lot of fabric textures going on.” While we love the posh that comes with this selection, a lookalike is available at Target for a fraction of the worth, good for anybody seeking to rating this look on a cut price.

“Every room should have something tall and something low,” says Reynaert. “The high back design of the Palmer is not only extra supportive and functional for reading (or Netflix bingeing!), but its height adds a necessary foil to spaces with lower-slung sofas and low media consoles. The ever so slightly rolled arm adds another layer of comfort and visual interest too.” We love the eight leather-based colours to select from, and that the legs are available in three finishes.

Calling all minimalists! The Shay Woven Leather Accent Chair from Pottery Barn has all the correct particulars: a steel base, stunning caramel-hued leather-based and an eye catching basket weave. “This chair is just really versatile. It could work in an array of casual living room settings, from beachy to more rustic, even industrial loft-style. Throw a creamy sheepskin on it to make it a little cozier and more styled,” says Brown.

Perfect for small areas, this armless slipper chair from Justina Blakeney’s collab with Target is certain to be an eye-catcher. Available in mustard yellow and lightweight blue, the chair definitely leans into Stamm’s mantra that the accent chair ought to be the “jewelry of your space.”

Boasting robust sculptural strains, this tripod-shaped chair from Urban Outfitters is available in eight hues and patterns, together with a mossy velvet, a creamy boucle and a cow print. “Is your couch a cozy white linen fabric? Then your accent chair can be a deep dark velvet like this chair from Urban Outfitters. Take risks in your space!” suggests Stamm.

A whimsical addition to any room, this Serena & Lily stunner has spawned a thousand lookalikes, however we’re nonetheless keen on the unimaginable craftsmanship and fantastic thing about the unique. Available in a white or pure stain, the chair is crafted from hand-bent rattan. “Hanging chairs add a playful element to a room, and this one has a slim profile that makes it ideal for tight corners or awkward spaces,” Croka says.

“Tight on space but want a conversation starter? Choose this one, with its gorgeous artisanal embroidery details,” says Anthropologie’s basic merchandising supervisor of furnishings, residence decor and ornamental textiles, Louie Higaki. At simply 26 inches huge, that is an accent chair that’s good for the nooks and crannies of your private home. (Another Anthro stunner we are able to’t take our eyes off of is that this All Roads Shaina Petite Accent Chair!)

Petite in dimension, these ultra-cozy chairs from Shea McGee’s Target collab are good for pairing — and their inexpensive value makes it straightforward to take action! Available in cream and grey linen and a cream and tan Sherpa materials, the Elroy falls in step with Davin’s mantra that an accent chair ought to steadiness the vibe of the room whereas additionally having the ability to stand by itself.

With greater than 100 material choices and three leg stains, the Hammond is about as customizable as accent chairs come. Croka loves it within the “spa” efficiency plush velvet, saying, “A chair with a classic shape in a modern color can elevate a design and pairs well with transitional decor styles.”