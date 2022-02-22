Parliament has denied it is going to value R1 million per day to carry parliamentary sittings outdoors Parliament.

It says a value dedication has not but been made after it met with the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

Wednesday’s price range might be held on the Good Hope Chamber, however it doesn’t have room for all 400 MPs.

There has not been a cost-determination but on internet hosting sittings of the National Assembly at another venue, Parliament has mentioned in a press release.

This after the Sunday Times reported every sitting may value near R1 million if hosted by the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC).

The Nation Assembly Chamber and surrounding workplaces had been razed in a hearth on 2 January, necessitating a distinct venue for the National Assembly’s plenary conferences.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will desk the Budget within the Good Hope Chamber on the parliamentary precinct, and will probably be used within the meantime for sittings. But this venue can not accommodate the 400 MPs.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, mentioned in a press release it had famous “with concern hypothesis by the Sunday Times“.

“Last week, Parliament hosted a joint sitting of its two Houses to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the temporary precincts – the Cape Town City Hall.

Mothapo’s statement read:

While a decision was taken for the sitting of the National Assembly to be hosted at the Good Hope Chamber, one of the buildings in the regular precincts of Parliament unaffected by the fire, Parliament is currently exploring a longer-term, affordable and feasible alternative with adequate capacity to accommodate all members of the House physically.

“In this regard, the CTICC is likely one of the choices being explored, and engagements are happening with its administration. Parliament will, as per settlement on the Friday assembly with the CTICC, present the corporate with a complete record of wants and necessities to find out the price ([quotation)] of internet hosting the Assembly enterprise on the venue.”

Parliament dismissed the reported daily costs as “unlucky hypothesis and deceptive”.

“The guesswork has no factual foundation as no prices have but been decided, both for the CTICC or different venues, Parliament is contemplating.

“In the interest of openness and transparency, Parliament will inform the public about the costs of holding sittings at any alternative venue that would be decided once such prices are determined. As we said before, whatever venue Parliament will opt for must be financially sensible, feasible and strengthen Parliament’s ability to fulfill its constitutional functions.”

At its assembly final Thursday, the National Assembly Programming Committee’s performing secretary of Parliament, Baby Tyawa, mentioned Parliament would meet with the CTICC the next day. A gathering with Cape Town City Hall can also be envisaged.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula mentioned Parliament would possible “incur huge costs” if it moved out of Good Hope Chamber to allow all MPs to attend bodily classes.

