‘The countdown has begun’: Serena Williams to retire after US Open

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously, I do. But day-to-day, I’m really not thinking about her.” Williams later mentioned in an Instagram submit that it was time to maneuver in a “different direction.” Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2018. Credit:PA Pool “The countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena.” She additionally has an enormous enterprise portfolio to take care of.

For almost a decade she has backed early-stage corporations, together with MasterClass, considered one of 16 unicorns – corporations whose market worth exceeds $US1 billion – to obtain funding from Serena Ventures. Loading On the court docket, Williams introduced herself on the grandest stage by successful the 1999 US Open singles title, a event she would go on to win 5 extra occasions. Over the previous 20 years, she additionally claimed seven titles at each Wimbledon and the Australian Open and an extra three on the French Open as she revolutionised the ladies’s recreation with a deadly mixture of highly effective serves, groundstrokes and athleticism. Williams has had eight separate spells on the prime of the WTA rankings, totalling 319 weeks as world primary.

“When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport’s greatest player,” pioneer Billie Jean King mentioned. “After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who won on the court and raised the global profile of the sport off of it.” Seven-times Grand Slam winner John McEnroe referred to as Williams “an icon”. “She’s in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are,” he advised USA Today. “She’s like one of the all-time greatest athletes in the history of any sport – male or female.” Williams additionally owns 14 girls’s Grand Slam doubles titles with older sister Venus and has received 4 Olympic gold medals – singles (2012) and doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

While she has earned a well-deserved fame as tennis’ fiercest competitor, Williams performed down expectations for her remaining main, after dropping within the opening spherical at Wimbledon. Loading “Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York,” she wrote. “I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York … It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. “I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express.”

The US Open principal draw begins on August 29. Williams mentioned she and her husband, entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian, have been attempting to have one other little one over the past yr, a choice her four-year-old daughter Olympia is worked up about. “Sometimes before bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister,” Williams wrote. The American received the 2017 Australian Open whereas she was two months pregnant however has no real interest in being a pregnant athlete once more: “I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.” “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she wrote. “But I’m turning 41 (in September), and something’s got to give.”