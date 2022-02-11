The countless benefits of the UEFA coach mentor programme

What is the UEFA coach mentor programme?

After a profitable pilot programme in 2018, UEFA launched the UEFA coach mentor initiative as a part of its wider teaching growth programme for ladies in October 2019. The mentor programme positioned a workforce of very skilled coaches who’re all presently energetic in soccer as mentors to a gaggle of up-and-coming feminine coaches.

Why does UEFA have a coach mentor programme?

The programme displays UEFA’s drive to enhance the standard of coach schooling throughout European soccer, with the intention of creating higher coaches and, finally, higher gamers and enhancing the general high quality of the sport – it is usually a key a part of our efforts to carry a few marked improve within the variety of feminine coaches with UEFA-endorsed licences throughout Europe.

What are the opposite components of the UEFA coach growth programme for ladies?

The UEFA coach growth programme for ladies provides feminine teaching scholarships (as much as 90% of the course charge and a most of €12,000) for UEFA diploma courses (Pro, A, B, C, youth, goalkeeper and futsal). The programme additionally supplies schooling for feminine coach educators, technical assist for ladies’s teaching programs and workshops.

Impacts of the programme for mentors and mentees

During the 2019-21 programme, Joseph Montemurro, head coach of Juventus Women performed mentor to Renée Slegers, present head coach of FC Rosengard, who’ve gained the Swedish league eleven instances, the most recent in 2019.

About Joseph Montemurro Montemurro performed as a midfielder throughout his taking part in profession, primarily in Italy, earlier than returning to Australia to play within the Victorian state leagues. He started teaching in youth soccer for varied Victorian golf equipment, earlier than his first managerial function with Sunshine George Cross. Joseph’s first job overseas got here in 2013, spending 4 months because the inaugural supervisor of Papua New Guinean workforce, Port Moresby. From 2014 to 2017, Joseph managed the ladies’s sides of Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, after which changed Pedro Martínez Losa as supervisor of Arsenal, the place he gained the league title in his second season. In 2021, Montemurro moved to Italy to affix Juventus Women as head coach.











About Renée Slegers Slegers is a Dutch soccer coach and former worldwide midfielder. As a participant, Slegers represented Willem II, and Swedish Damallsvenskan golf equipment Djurgårdens IF and Linköpings FC. Slegers gained 55 caps for the Netherlands girls’s nationwide soccer workforce and appeared at UEFA Women’s Euro 2013. Slegers is presently head coach of the IFC Rosengard A workforce after a profitable interval managing the youth workforce. In an in depth interview, we talked to Joseph and Renée in regards to the constructive impacts of the programme for mentors and mentees with every describing some fascinating insights about their key learnings, favorite moments and extra.











What are your key learnings from the coach mentor programme?

JM: The most vital studying was to pay attention and perceive the context of the mentee and their background. It wasn’t solely about discussing soccer but in addition about how the influence of soccer impacts life and development. It was a invaluable studying train for myself as I developed some deep insights within the areas of empathy and understanding.

RS: Having a mentor in my decision-making to help with profession selections has been very useful. Also, discussing soccer philosophy and methodology for coaching classes has been inspiring.

What is your favorite second from the coach mentor programme?

JM: I actually loved the problem-solving discussions. I additionally loved getting collectively within the discussion board with different mentors and mentees to debate soccer and life basically.

RS: My favorite second was my examine go to at Arsenal – Joe actually inspired me to take part throughout all conferences and coaching classes. He was very open and welcoming which was very inspirational.











Joseph Montemurro congratulating his gamers in a UWCL match between Arsenal and FiorentinaGetty Images

What are the principle advantages of the coach mentor programme?

JM: It is an especially particular initiative from UEFA; to have somebody there to pay attention is extraordinarily valuable – particularly for younger, creating coaches. Thanks to the programme, as a mentor I might share invaluable real-life experiences which can’t be discovered on the web or in books.

RS: One of the principle advantages was seeing Joe in motion – and studying from his management model. Joe has a really ‘human’ manner of main people and teams which could be very constructive and impactful.

What are your suggestions for females who want to become involved in teaching?

JM: My tip to all coaches is to be you. Do not copy another person’s character or character as a result of your distinctive character is what makes you particular. Try to develop a transparent model of soccer and work out one of the best and easiest solution to translate your model to performances on the pitch.

RS: Get concerned! There are increasingly alternatives. If you’ve ardour and are curious about working with soccer, management, working with groups, don’t hesitate – go for it. Take probabilities and get out of your consolation zone.

How can we entice extra feminine coaches to work in soccer?

JM: I imagine it’s a accountability of the business to suppose long-term. When golf equipment and soccer organisations do that, the coach and the organisation can develop collectively. Sadly, the cut-throat nature of teaching and its short-term considering can typically make it unattractive. However, if we begin to supply good job safety, development and funding in skilled growth, working in soccer will grow to be far more engaging.

I additionally imagine teaching should not be the one manner for females to work in males’s or girls’s soccer. Whether it’s working within the medical division or back-room workplace, the scope and talent to work in soccer ought to supply comparable safety {and professional} growth alternatives, like different industries.

RS: Ideally, women and men ought to be supplied equal alternatives throughout recruitment processes. In normal, we’d like perceptions to alter round teaching – so it’s not seen as a predominately male function. Additionally, growing the promotion and availability of programmes corresponding to this UEFA one will assist – they supply valuable entry to function fashions who supply inspiration, steering and recommendation which can solely encourage girls to additional advance their teaching careers.

Anything else you want to add in regards to the programme?

JM: Due to the pandemic, we have been unable to fulfill as a gaggle and talk about frequently. However, I imagine the mentor programme is a superb alternative for likeminded individuals to get collectively, share learnings, and in doing so, enhance the general growth of the sport.

RS: The programme has been glorious. I’m completely happy to have met Joe and we’ll keep in contact after the programme. I’m planning a go to to Juventus quickly! Even although the mentorship programme has ended, our skilled friendship will proceed.

Who are the mentors and mentees for 2021-23?

• Anna Signeul (head coach Finland girls’s nationwide workforce) and Liene Vaciete (head coach Latvia WU17)

• Corinne Diacre (head coach France girls’s nationwide workforce) and Maryna Lis (head coach Belarus WU17)

• Even Pellerud (Norway teaching teacher, former head coach Norway and Canada girls’s nationwide groups) and Stella Gotal (head coach Croatia WU17)

• Hans Backe TV commentator, former males’s coach – New York Red Bulls, Notts County and Finland nationwide workforce) and Britta Carlson (assistant coach Germany girls’s nationwide workforce)

• Hege Riise (head coach Norway WU19) and Sirje Roops (assistant coach EST girls’s nationwide workforce and head coach JK Tammeka girls’s workforce)

• Hope Powell (head coach Brighton and Hove Albion girls’s workforce) and Mari Savolainen (head coach Helsingin Palloseura girls’s workforce)

• Joseph Montemurro (head coach Juventus Women) and Michaela Danĕčková (assistant coach Czech Republic WU17)

• Martin Sjögren (head coach Norway girls’s nationwide workforce) and Camille Abily (assistant coach Olympique Lyonnais girls’s workforce)

• Nils Nielsen head coach Switzerland girls’s nationwide workforce and Roos Kwakkenbos (head coach NED WU19)

• Ulrike Ballweg (head of expertise growth girls’s and women soccer Germany) and Gemma Grainger (head coach Wales girls’s nationwide workforce)