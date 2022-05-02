The COVID blossom: Behind the scenes of Australia’s branding disaster
Another member requested that the council “be allowed to defend the work publicly,” whereas one member steered selling the model “would be near on impossible, as would an attempt to run a launch event”.
At a gathering in August 2020, the council was introduced with new analysis on “the resemblance of the current mark, and evolutions of the mark, to a coronavirus”.
While members have been requested to debate a brand new model, some resisted change, persevering with to advocate for the intense and constructive future represented by the wattle blossom.
By December 2020, nonetheless, Austrade’s Fiona de Jong advised the council of the choice to “move away from likeness to coronavirus while retaining all the other work and applying learnings from the last six months of usage to make it better”.
Some members, nonetheless, nonetheless most well-liked the wattle.
In March 2021, Tehan addressed the council once more and, based on the minutes, “noted the events of 2020 and also noted that the logo needs to avoid any association with coronavirus”.
The names of council members making feedback have been redacted within the FOI paperwork, which have been launched within the caretaker interval, to keep away from any objections on privateness grounds.
One member advised the assembly: “We need to be unapologetically Australian; even nationalistic. The logo needs to be recognised as Australian right away. As Australians, there is great affection for us in the global marketplace. We should capitalise on that now, and the kangaroo is the quickest and easier route to do that.”
By June 2021, the council was reconsidering its choices – wattle, suns and kangaroos had been flagged already, whereas boomerangs and maps had been dominated out – and zeroing in on a number of kangaroo designs.
The kangaroo was on the verge of a comeback by September 2021, but some members have been involved by potential copyright points and the necessity to navigate Indigenous sensitivities. When it got here to a vote, members have been cut up between two designs: the one finally chosen and one known as “New Dawn”, which was discovered to resonate extra strongly with worldwide audiences.
The chosen design had earlier been flagged for having “some misattribution risk,” notably in China, with similarities between its kangaroo head and that of the Australia Made emblem. There was additionally dialogue about the necessity to keep away from overstating Indigenous involvement, even when some members thought it’d assist promote the model to the world.
Tehan thanked council members for his or her contributions, and mentioned he would temporary Prime Minister Scott Morrison.