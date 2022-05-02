The COVID blossom: Behind the scenes of Australia’s branding disaster

Another member requested that the council “be allowed to defend the work publicly,” whereas one member steered selling the model “would be near on impossible, as would an attempt to run a launch event”. SARS-CoV-2. Credit: At a gathering in August 2020, the council was introduced with new analysis on “the resemblance of the current mark, and evolutions of the mark, to a coronavirus”. While members have been requested to debate a brand new model, some resisted change, persevering with to advocate for the intense and constructive future represented by the wattle blossom. By December 2020, nonetheless, Austrade’s Fiona de Jong advised the council of the choice to “move away from likeness to coronavirus while retaining all the other work and applying learnings from the last six months of usage to make it better”.

Some members, nonetheless, nonetheless most well-liked the wattle. In March 2021, Tehan addressed the council once more and, based on the minutes, “noted the events of 2020 and also noted that the logo needs to avoid any association with coronavirus”. Christine Holgate, Alan Joyce and Mike Cannon-Brookes on the inaugural assembly of the Nation Brand Advisory Council in Canberra in June 2018. Credit:Sean Davey The names of council members making feedback have been redacted within the FOI paperwork, which have been launched within the caretaker interval, to keep away from any objections on privateness grounds. One member advised the assembly: “We need to be unapologetically Australian; even nationalistic. The logo needs to be recognised as Australian right away. As Australians, there is great affection for us in the global marketplace. We should capitalise on that now, and the kangaroo is the quickest and easier route to do that.”