The curious case of the extra pokies Star never asked for

Figures from the Office of Liquor, Gaming and Regulation confirmed Queenslanders misplaced $300 million by means of pub and membership pokies in July this 12 months alone. Loading The quantity misplaced to on line casino pokies was not public. The reasoning behind the on line casino pokie enhance is one other within the lengthy catalogue of secrets and techniques behind the $3.6 billion Queen’s Wharf Brisbane (QWB) improvement. Queenslanders stay none the wiser about how a lot the growing consortium – which consists of Star and Hong Kong-based companions Chow Tai Fook and Far East Consortium – paid for the ten per cent of public CBD land the precinct would occupy.

The authorities has refused to launch a social influence examine, enterprise case, cost-benefit evaluation, the phrases regarding the 99-year lease, or any data as to the common probity checks carried out by the Queensland regulator into the questionable worldwide associations of Chow Tai Fook. Neither has it defined what occurred to the brand new Lyric Theatre that Star promised to construct at South Bank’s Queensland Performing Arts Centre. The design for the Neville Bonner Bridge connecting Queen’s Wharf with South Brisbane. Credit:Queensland authorities The new theatre existed in a 2015 “message to shareholders”, alongside different QWB parts then within the pipeline: eating places, bars, luxurious procuring, a riverfront cinema, premium motels and the on line casino. By November that 12 months, the theatre had disappeared from the deal. Taxpayers would build it instead at a cost of $150 million.

Brisbane Times requested State Development Minister Steven Miles what occurred. The response got here from his division. Loading “The state decided to expand QPAC through the construction of the New Performing Arts Venue, which is under construction,” it stated. Star wouldn’t touch upon the pokies or the theatre “out of respect” for ongoing inquiries into its suitability to carry a on line casino licence in Queensland and NSW. It is unlikely the Queensland investigation, which started in Brisbane on Tuesday, will discover any of the offers between the federal government and the Queen’s Wharf consortium.

State Greens MP Michael Berkman stated the federal government continued to cover behind the excuse of “commercial in confidence”. “If the Labor state government wants to retain any semblance of integrity, now would be the time to release the documents surrounding their secret deal with an organisation that is reportedly embroiled in the criminal underworld,” he stated. “Instead, they are allowing thousands of new pokies to be installed in Brisbane while Queenslanders lose hundreds of millions of dollars each month to these predatory machines. “That doesn’t even include pokie losses in casinos. If the government insists on approving thousands of new pokies at Queen’s Wharf, I’m calling on them to at least tell us how much Queenslanders are losing there.” The 2019-20, an Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation statistical report confirmed Queensland’s 4 casinos made up half of the $8.3 billion in income generated by annual playing licence charges.