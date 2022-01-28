The Cyprus Connection: EU funds EuroAsia electric link

Planning to create well-integrated vitality infrastructure networks, EU nations have agreed on a European Commission proposal to take a position €1.037 billion in 5 cross-border infrastructure initiatives with the biggest quantity of funding going to the EuroAsia challenge (€657 million) to assist the primary electrical energy interconnection between Cyprus and the European grid.

“Recent months have reminded us again how crucial a well-integrated EU energy market is for ensuring affordable energy and security of supply, as well as the clean energy transition,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson mentioned. “While we have made remarkable progress in the last decade with making our market better connected, more can and should be done. I want to particularly highlight the EuroAsia interconnector, that will bring an end to the energy isolation of Cyprus and link it to the rest of Europe,” she added.

This electrical energy challenge interconnects the transmission networks of Cyprus and Greece, permitting the transmission of electrical energy in each instructions and ending the vitality isolation of Cyprus. The 898-kilometer of undersea cables and most sea depth of three,000 meters will set new world data for a challenge of this type, the Commission mentioned, including that this funding is a continuation of the monetary and political assist of the EuroAsia challenge.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grant comes along with the €100 million grant awarded within the Recovery and Resilience Facility instrument.

“The EuroAsia is an established project. It is a very mature project and already construction has started – not on the line but on the land installations in Cyprus, the inverter stations,” Institute of Energy for South-East Europe (IENE) Chairman Costis Stambolis informed New Europe in Athens by cellphone on January 27. “So, the current decision confirms the EU’s commitment to this strategic project which will connect Cyprus with Israel and Greece through Crete, and this is of vital importance because Cyprus, which has until now been literally an energy island, will obtain access to the European interconnected electricity network,” he added.

Stambolis confused that the challenge won’t simply join Cyprus, Greece and Israel however is a part of a European technique to increase the community to all EU members. He identified that till now Cyprus, though a full member of the EU since 2004, will not be linked in any strategy to the European vitality networks so it’s beginning with electrical energy.

The IENE Chairman famous that these initiatives have been on the desk for a number of years. “The EuroAsia Interconnector construction started since middle of last year so now it’s entering a critical phase where they have to go ahead and plan for the underwater cable. Also, the connection with Israel is very important because Israel will become net exporter of electricity to Cyprus,” Stambolis mentioned, including that Israel has extra of low-cost electrical energy manufacturing due to plentiful gasoline provides. “So, Cyprus will benefit through this interconnection with electricity supplies from Israel and the connection to the European network,” he mentioned.

Stambolis mentioned the EU’s choice to finance the EuroAsia Interconnector is a strategic choice. “In the first years we don’t expect the cable – at least the stretch between Greece and Cyprus – to be financially viable because it’s very small loads of electricity but it’s important for the interconnection idea so that’s why the EU is funding this because this project is getting the lion’s share quite rightly because it’s a very expensive but necessary investment so that Europe can claim that all its members are somehow interconnected which is the right thing to do – to have a pan-European electricity grid. So, some connections are more profitable than others, but this is not a question of profitability, it’s a question of energy security,” Stambolis mentioned.

Constantinos Filis, director of analysis at Institute of International Relations, informed New Europe by cellphone on January 27 the choice to finance the EuroAsia interconnector is a robust signal to the market that this challenge has the backing of the EU. “Getting more than half of the European funds although it is only one of the 4 projects that has been financed is really important,” Filis mentioned.

He identified that the allocation of CEF funds due to this fact helps the implementation of the European Green Deal. The Interconnector is in step with EU’s coverage to fund initiatives which are selling its goal for zero carbon emissions in 2050, Filis mentioned.

He confused that the EuroAsia challenge will increase safety of provide within the EU. “The more projects we adopt the better it is for the European Union especially in terms of gaining more leverage vis-à-vis its main supplier – in the case of Russian gas,” Filis mentioned. He famous that the extra a number of vitality suppliers and sources the higher it’s for the EU provided that for the foreseeable future the bloc will face robust competitors particularly from Asia, together with China. “So, it needs good news and positive developments to better tackle this problem of oligopolistic status that some countries like Russia now enjoy via-a-vis the European market,” Filis mentioned.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for trans-European vitality networks will present monetary assist for the development of three initiatives for electrical energy transmission and 1 for gasoline storage, in addition to supporting a examine on CO2 transport. According to the Commission, well-integrated vitality infrastructure networks are crucial for the vitality transition, as they facilitate the combination of renewable vitality, improve safety of provide and assist preserve vitality costs in verify.

In addition of the EuroAsia Interconnector, the settlement reached on January 26 grants monetary support to the Baltic Synchronisation Project Phase II (€170 million). The second section of the Baltic challenge consists of funding for grid reinforcement in Poland and upgrading the transmission infrastructure in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – thus supporting the combination of the Baltic States’ electrical energy system with different European networks. The Baltic Synchronisation challenge additionally obtained funding below earlier CEF calls resulting in complete CEF assist of greater than €1.2 billion, underlining the political significance of this challenge.

CEF funding may even assist the Aurora line (€127 million), the event of a 3rd transmission line between Sweden and Finland with the intention to improve electrical energy transmission capability between the 2 nations and assist the combination of onshore and offshore renewable electrical energy.

Moreover, CEF grants monetary support to the Chiren enlargement (€78 million). This challenge covers the capability improve of a gasoline storage facility in Bulgaria, which is important for regional safety of provide in South-East Europe, in addition to lowering gasoline provide prices. It additionally helps the phase-out of coal within the area, facilitating the clear vitality transition.

Finally, the CEF is financing the Northern Lights Phase II (€4 million) examine which seems into the enlargement of the CO2 transport and momentary storage capability in Norway, open to industrial clusters from throughout the EU, with the intention to accommodate extra demand.

