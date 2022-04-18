The day Sydney finally got its buzz back

Some individuals selected various types of transport. A younger man sporting a purple t-shirt cruised down Oxford Street on Monday on his skateboard.

Nick and Laura Marsden from Wollongong rode their scooters alongside the streets of Sydney’s CBD with their sons Felix, 5, and Ruben, 8. The household took benefit of their $250 Parent NSW voucher to deal with themselves to a weekend at a metropolis resort.

Nick, Felix, Ruben and Laura Marsden from Wollongong benefit from the sunny Easter weekend in Sydney. Credit:Nine

“Sydney has got its buzz back,” Laura mentioned. “I feel like it’s getting its vibe back which is really nice. We were here a month ago, and it was dead.

“Fewer people are wearing masks. I feel like at least half the school population has had COVID, and we are all vaccinated. Having friends and family go through COVID and knowing the Omicron variant has milder symptoms definitely takes the edge off and the fear factor out of going out.