‘The day will come when I will score in the IPL too’ – Sarfaraz Khan urges Delhi Capitals to show faith in him

Promising batter Sarfaraz Khan is likely one of the most underrated uncapped gamers. Despite having represented India at two ICC U-19 World Cup tournaments in 2014 and 2016 and bagging an IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the aggressive batter has not succeeded in creating an influence in the long term.

Sarfaraz was picked by the Delhi Capitals at his base worth of INR 20 lakhs in the course of the IPL 2022 mega public sale. As the rising cricketer is happy to don the brand new jersey within the upcoming Indian Premier League, he has urged his new workforce to place confidence in him.

I can do higher if somebody provides me that confidence: Sarfaraz Khan

“I can do better if someone gives me that confidence and has faith in me. It is the same when no one thought I could play red ball, but I knew I could if I got the opportunity, because I had been working for four-five years on my red-ball game. Similarly, the day will come when I will score in the IPL too,” mentioned Sarfaraz Khan whereas talking to The Indian Express.

The Mumbai cricketer has already represented two groups within the IPL as he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2015 to 2018 and Punjab Kings from 2019 to 2021 seasons respectively. The middle-order sensation has amassed 441 runs at a mean of 23.21, together with a half-century.

While the IPL performances is perhaps a factor of the previous, Sarfaraz has rediscovered his mojo together with his morale-boosting performances within the Ranji Trophy 2021/22 season the place he has emerged because the second-highest run-getter with 551 runs in simply three video games at an impressive common of 137.75. He would now be hoping for a dream season within the fifteenth version of the marquee match that will get underway on March 26.

The Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2022 marketing campaign towards the five-time winners Mumbai Indians on the CCI Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.