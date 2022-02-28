The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually ‘alive and well,’ says Ukraine’s navy
All of the troopers on the tiny island within the Black Sea have been thought to have been killed in an assault on the primary day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final Thursday.
According to a purported audio alternate, one of many Ukrainian troops had responded to a warning from an approaching Russian vessel to put down their weapons or face bombing by saying, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned afterward Thursday that 13 troopers on Snake Island all died “heroically” by Russian bombardment. But — after the Ukrainian border guard mentioned that it had data disputing the deaths — an announcement on Monday from the nation’s navy instructed this was actually not the case.
According to the navy the troopers on the island repelled two assaults by Russian forces however in the long run have been pressured to give up “due to the lack of ammunition.”
The assertion added that Russian attackers have fully destroyed the island’s infrastructure, together with lighthouses, towers and antennas.
Russian state media additionally confirmed the arrival of the Ukrainian troopers in Sevastopol, Crimea the place they’re being held.
Snake Island, often known as Zmiinyi Island, sits about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland within the northwestern Black Sea. It’s about 185 miles west of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014.
Though it’s only about 46 acres (18 hectares) in dimension, a report final 12 months from the non-partisan Atlantic Council assume tank referred to as it “key to Ukraine’s maritime territorial claims” within the Black Sea.
Highlighting its strategic significance, Zelensky selected Snake Island final 12 months because the spot for an interview with Ukrainian media upfront of a summit to attempt to reverse Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the Atlantic Council report mentioned.