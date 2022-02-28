The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually ‘alive and well,’ says Ukraine’s navy

All of the troopers on the tiny island within the Black Sea have been thought to have been killed in an assault on the primary day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final Thursday.

According to a purported audio alternate, one of many Ukrainian troops had responded to a warning from an approaching Russian vessel to put down their weapons or face bombing by saying, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned afterward Thursday that 13 troopers on Snake Island all died “heroically” by Russian bombardment. But — after the Ukrainian border guard mentioned that it had data disputing the deaths — an announcement on Monday from the nation’s navy instructed this was actually not the case.

According to the navy the troopers on the island repelled two assaults by Russian forces however in the long run have been pressured to give up “due to the lack of ammunition.”