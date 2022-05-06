The Depp-Heard case places a spotlight on relationships and intimate partner violence

toggle caption Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP by way of Getty Images

Former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are engaged in a authorized battle over public feedback about their relationship. Although this isn’t a prison case, intimate accomplice violence is a key character on this trial.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post claiming she defamed him.

With the high-profile nature of the plaintiff and defendant, Depp and Heard should not solely arguing their case in entrance of a choose, but additionally within the court docket of public opinion.

“None of us have ever actually been proactively taught about the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships,” Katie Hood, chief government officer of One Love Foundation, instructed All Things Considered on April 24. “And what One Love is trying to do is create awesome learning materials.”

Hood’s group gives schooling to younger individuals on wholesome and unhealthy relationships. Domestic violence impacts everybody, not simply ladies.

“The stats show that over 1 in 3 women, nearly 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 transgender or non-binary people will be in an abusive relationship in their lifetime,” Hood told NPR’s All Things Considered.

Not everybody experiences the identical threat degree although, with some demographics extra in danger than others, Hood mentioned. Black and Indigenous women face greater charges of abuse, and girls face higher rates of bodily and sexual abuse.

Depp has gained a wealth of supporters on his behalf, however consultants say there’s extra to the story. In an interview with All Things Considered on May 2, Kellie Lynch, home violence researcher on the University of Texas at San Antonio, shared her insights.

First, the phrases abusers and abuse should not synonymous with violence.

“Violence we think of as intentional harm toward the other,” Lynch mentioned. “That may or may not be abusive. There might be bidirectional violence or they’re both violent towards one another. That doesn’t mean the same thing as mutual abuse.”

Lynch mentioned the maybe the extra applicable time period could be “bidirectional violence.”

“Just because someone might be violent towards the other person in the relationship doesn’t mean that they were necessarily the primary abuser or aggressor,” Lynch mentioned. “An example of why that might occur — if someone who was physically violent towards their abuser in self-defense or if they were triggered by something, the abuse that occurred in the relationship.”

There additionally could also be biases clouding how Depp and Heard are each being seen on this case.

“Any time you have men versus women, you might see double standards. You might see biases. You’re going to see, definitely, differences in how behavior is interpreted,” Lynch mentioned.

If you or somebody is a sufferer of home abuse, you may attain the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.