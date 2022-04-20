The digitization of drug research and development

The impression of modern applied sciences in well being care has been important in recent times. Throughout Europe, digital well being options have gotten accessible and more and more well-liked amongst sufferers, suppliers and researchers. Wearables and sensors built-in in cellphones or different transportable units are permitting the inhabitants to watch their well being or be monitored by their physicians in quasi real-time. There is a rising acceptance of those options: the market dimension for wearable medical units within the EU is estimated to develop from roughly €2.241 billion this year to €5.290 billion by 2026.

While digital options have superior affected person care within the EU, digital innovation inside drug analysis and growth is simply starting. The early days counsel that knowledge and digital will considerably rework our present practices in drug analysis, discovery and growth and can enable us to find a brand new era of medicines, quicker.

At Sanofi, synthetic intelligence (AI) has enabled us to provide leads for brand new molecules that we are actually shifting into our drug portfolio. New knowledge options, guided by the experience of our scientists, are additionally enabling us to find multitarget molecules, which have the potential to enhance how we deal with complicated ailments.

At the identical time, actual world knowledge and actual world proof are making our scientific trials extra environment friendly by both decreasing the variety of sufferers that have to be enrolled or by permitting us to leverage digital biomarkers to validate or enhance outcomes, earlier.

These advances are opening infinite prospects to find new remedies and obtain higher outcomes for our sufferers. And payers can now develop pricing and reimbursement fashions that embody assessments primarily based on actual world proof and combine digital well being care options. This indicators an essential paradigm shift in well being care.

Given the recently-adapted Regulation on Health Technology Assessment — the EU framework for assessing the worth of medicines — there’s a want to acknowledge and embrace new knowledge requirements. It is essential that we match the proof accepted by regulatory our bodies with our scientific and digital developments.

Furthermore, as knowledge sources inevitably evolve and increase, we as an business should periodically and collaboratively overview their impression and worth with companions, policymakers and regulators to make sure a typical interpretation and acceptance that leverages the present EU framework.

Governments ought to make investments to speed up the adoption of latest digital options whereas elevating digital capabilities and infrastructure amongst well being care professionals. Health care authorities ought to facilitate the sharing and interoperability of anonymized and standardized knowledge units inside international locations and throughout borders and waive restrictions on using standardized knowledge or AI to enhance R&D productiveness and well being care administration. All that is vital to make sure we proceed to drive higher medicines and coverings for sufferers.

At Sanofi, we’re already taking part in our half. We not too long ago introduced a deep partnership with Owkin, which focuses on AI and federated studying for medical analysis. With Owkin’s experience utilizing AI and knowledge, we’re combining efforts to construct sturdy illness fashions from varied analysis establishments and hospitals. This partnership will assist us to optimize scientific trial design and detect predictive biomarkers for illness and therapy choices in oncology. And that is simply the beginning of our ambition with AI-led drug discovery.

We are hopeful that the European Health Data Space will assist construct belief with people who’re anticipating to realize larger entry and management over their very own well being knowledge as soon as the EHDS is operational. If profitable, the EHDS may have a novel alternative to faucet into a big EU-wide pool of knowledge and create the belief framework required for its success, as an alternative of individually managing the numerous knowledge islands throughout the 27 EU member international locations. This would speed up our understanding of ailments, our R&D efforts and the event of medicines higher tailor-made to affected person wants. However, the time for the EHDS to behave is now earlier than the digital atmosphere turns into overly sophisticated.

As all of us work onerous at Sanofi to implement digital well being options and knowledge options that can rework our present drug growth, scientific trial and manufacturing paradigms, we’re pushed at the moment greater than ever by the conclusion that our sufferers would be the ones who profit.