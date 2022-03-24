The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving

\r\n People are drawn from everywhere in the world to Barcelona\u2019s vibrant cultural sights, its world-class artwork, structure and unimaginable festivals \u2013 which rank among the many greatest in Spain.\nBut it\u2019s not simply what\u2019s within the metropolis that makes it a fantastic place to reside, it\u2019s Barcelona\u2019s location too. Situated alongside the Mediterranean coast, from right here you will have entry to miles of gorgeous seashores, in contrast to different landlocked cities widespread with foreigners reminiscent of Madrid and Seville.\nBarcelona even has a big pure park inside its limits, providing numerous alternatives for mountain climbing and getting out into nature \u2013 all accessible by public transport.\nIts worldwide airport and site within the prime right-hand nook of Spain imply that from right here, you will have simpler entry to the remainder of mainland Europe too.\nAnd if you happen to\u2019re transferring to Spain and hope to discover a job, then Barcelona has extra alternatives than most cities in Spain (besides Madrid) with plenty of worldwide firms and even some positions the place each Catalan and Spanish usually are not even essential.\nREAD ALSO \u2013 Not just English teaching: The jobs you can do in Spain without speaking Spanish\nWhile Barcelona may be very excessive on the listing of the world\u2019s greatest cities for a lot of, like in all places it does have its drawbacks too. If you\u2019re contemplating transferring to the Catalan capital, listed here are a number of downsides you ought to be conscious of.\n\nThere\u2019s the next value of residing than in different elements of Spain \nBarcelona could also be a fantastic metropolis, however you\u2019ll pay to reside right here.\nAccording to the comparability web site Kelisto.es, Barcelona is the most costly metropolis in Spain to reside in, with a value of residing 35.51 p.c increased than the nationwide common. Housing prices, transport, taxes, purchasing and leisure all proved to be dearer in Barcelona. Of course, wages listed here are additionally increased in comparison with many different cities in Spain, nevertheless it\u2019s one thing you want to concentrate on when budgeting to your transfer. \u00a0\n\nPetty crime charges are excessive \nAlthough crime charges in Barcelona have dropped due to lockdowns and a scarcity of vacationers because of the Covid-19 pandemic, town nonetheless has a really excessive petty crime charge in comparison with another cities in Spain. In 2019, town witnessed 299 day by day robberies, which equates to 12 each hour. More worryingly, violent crimes have been additionally on the rise and in simply the primary half of 2019, 5,310 robberies have been categorised as \u2018violent\u2019.\nThe commonest thefts are pickpockets stealing luggage, wallets and cell phones, however watches are jewelry are typically stolen too.\nDespite this, on the entire, Barcelona is a comparatively protected metropolis. In 2021, it was listed because the eleventh most secure metropolis on The Economist\u2019s Safe Cities Index, beating the likes of Frankfurt, New York, London, Madrid and Paris.\n\nRental scams are rife\nAs nicely as petty crime, there are a number of scams that you need to be careful for in Barcelona too. These appear to significantly have an effect on the rental market. If you\u2019ve been in Barcelona some time, you\u2019ll know what sounds too good to be true and what to be careful for, however if you happen to\u2019re new within the metropolis, there are various traps to fall into.\nRemember by no means to signal a rental settlement with out having visited the property in individual, by no means hand over any cash earlier than you get the keys and if unsure, get an expert property agent or lawyer to go over the contract with you.\nREAD ALSO: What you should know about renting an apartment in Barcelona\n\n\nYou have to study two languages as a substitute of 1\nWhile studying a second language is all the time a very good factor, if you happen to\u2019re new to a rustic and are studying the language for the primary time, it may be tough to get your head round studying two directly. Catalan is considered one of Barcelona\u2019s two official languages, that means that many indicators, official paperwork and menus usually are not written in Spanish, however in Catalan as a substitute.\nWhile some foreigners can get by solely talking Spanish and all locals within the metropolis will communicate it, there are various situations the place Catalan will show very helpful. All public colleges are taught in Catalan too, so households with school-aged youngsters will inevitably have to study some Catalan in addition to Spanish as quickly as they arrive.\nREAD ALSO \u2013\u00a0Spanish vs Catalan: Which language should you learn if you live in Barcelona?\n\nBarcelona has its ugly and dodgy neighbourhoods too \nBarcelona could also be thought of to be one of the vital lovely European cities, nevertheless it\u2019s not all elegant Modernista buildings and cute little cobbled alleyways; Barcelona has its ugly sides too.\nNeighbourhoods reminiscent of Raval, some elements of the Gothic Quarter, Sant Adri\u00e0 de Bes\u00f2s and La Mina usually are not the nicest trying. Unfortunately, these are the neighbourhoods that even have among the highest crime charges, and usually are not the most secure for strolling round at night time. Drug sellers, narcopisos (drug flats), prostitutes and homelessness are all issues in these areas.\n\nSome elements of Barcelona usually are not the most secure at night time. Photo: Yoav Aziz \/ Unsplash\n\nThe centre can get very overcrowded with vacationers \nBefore Covid-19 got here alongside, Barcelona usually featured on the lists of locations battling overtourism, and in 2019 town acquired a record-breaking 12 million guests. With a inhabitants of simply over 1.6 million, which means that vacationers can usually outnumber locals.\nThere have been protests towards vacationers in earlier years and you'll nonetheless see graffiti scribbled throughout the streets studying \u201ctourists go home\u201d. But town\u2019s overtourism drawback doesn\u2019t simply imply that sights and central streets are crowded, it means an extra of individuals on public transport if you could be attempting to get to work, in addition to a number of additional noise and a rise in costs.\u00a0\n\nThe metropolis may be very noisy \nThis takes us on to our subsequent level \u2013 town\u2019s noise problem. Tourists are considerably partly in charge for this, nevertheless it\u2019s additionally the way in which town is organised and the way its flats have been constructed.\nIf you select to reside in locations reminiscent of El Born, the Gothic Quarter or Gracia \u2013 the place bars spill out into squares and onto the slender streets, you\u2019ll discover it may be very noisy, most noticeable at night time if you\u2019re attempting to sleep. Add this to the truth that most elderly flats don\u2019t have any double glazing and it'll sound just like the partygoers are proper in your bed room with you. Thin partitions and lack of insulation in a lot of the older buildings in Barcelona additionally signifies that noisy neighbours are an enormous problem too.\u00a0\n\nMoving to Barcelona continues to be value it\nDespite its drawbacks, Barcelona can nonetheless be top-of-the-line cities to reside in and reward you with many implausible experiences. Choose your neighbourhood carefully and also you gained't have to fret a lot about noise, vacationers or petty crime and might deal with the explanations that make this metropolis so nice.
READ ALSO: 14 Barcelona life hacks that will make you feel like a local