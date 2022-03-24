The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving

People are drawn from everywhere in the world to Barcelona’s vibrant cultural sights, its world-class artwork, structure and unimaginable festivals – which rank among the many greatest in Spain.

But it’s not simply what’s within the metropolis that makes it a fantastic place to reside, it’s Barcelona’s location too. Situated alongside the Mediterranean coast, from right here you will have entry to miles of gorgeous seashores, in contrast to different landlocked cities widespread with foreigners reminiscent of Madrid and Seville.

Barcelona even has a big pure park inside its limits, providing numerous alternatives for mountain climbing and getting out into nature – all accessible by public transport.

Its worldwide airport and site within the prime right-hand nook of Spain imply that from right here, you will have simpler entry to the remainder of mainland Europe too.

And if you happen to’re transferring to Spain and hope to discover a job, then Barcelona has extra alternatives than most cities in Spain (besides Madrid) with plenty of worldwide firms and even some positions the place each Catalan and Spanish usually are not even essential.

While Barcelona may be very excessive on the listing of the world’s greatest cities for a lot of, like in all places it does have its drawbacks too. If you’re contemplating transferring to the Catalan capital, listed here are a number of downsides you ought to be conscious of.

There’s the next value of residing than in different elements of Spain

Barcelona could also be a fantastic metropolis, however you’ll pay to reside right here.

According to the comparability web site Kelisto.es, Barcelona is the most costly metropolis in Spain to reside in, with a value of residing 35.51 p.c increased than the nationwide common. Housing prices, transport, taxes, purchasing and leisure all proved to be dearer in Barcelona. Of course, wages listed here are additionally increased in comparison with many different cities in Spain, nevertheless it’s one thing you want to concentrate on when budgeting to your transfer.

Petty crime charges are excessive

Although crime charges in Barcelona have dropped due to lockdowns and a scarcity of vacationers because of the Covid-19 pandemic, town nonetheless has a really excessive petty crime charge in comparison with another cities in Spain. In 2019, town witnessed 299 day by day robberies, which equates to 12 each hour. More worryingly, violent crimes have been additionally on the rise and in simply the primary half of 2019, 5,310 robberies have been categorised as ‘violent’.

The commonest thefts are pickpockets stealing luggage, wallets and cell phones, however watches are jewelry are typically stolen too.

Despite this, on the entire, Barcelona is a comparatively protected metropolis. In 2021, it was listed because the eleventh most secure metropolis on The Economist’s Safe Cities Index, beating the likes of Frankfurt, New York, London, Madrid and Paris.

Rental scams are rife

As nicely as petty crime, there are a number of scams that you need to be careful for in Barcelona too. These appear to significantly have an effect on the rental market. If you’ve been in Barcelona some time, you’ll know what sounds too good to be true and what to be careful for, however if you happen to’re new within the metropolis, there are various traps to fall into.

Remember by no means to signal a rental settlement with out having visited the property in individual, by no means hand over any cash earlier than you get the keys and if unsure, get an expert property agent or lawyer to go over the contract with you.

You have to study two languages as a substitute of 1

While studying a second language is all the time a very good factor, if you happen to’re new to a rustic and are studying the language for the primary time, it may be tough to get your head round studying two directly. Catalan is considered one of Barcelona’s two official languages, that means that many indicators, official paperwork and menus usually are not written in Spanish, however in Catalan as a substitute.

While some foreigners can get by solely talking Spanish and all locals within the metropolis will communicate it, there are various situations the place Catalan will show very helpful. All public colleges are taught in Catalan too, so households with school-aged youngsters will inevitably have to study some Catalan in addition to Spanish as quickly as they arrive.

Barcelona has its ugly and dodgy neighbourhoods too

Barcelona could also be thought of to be one of the vital lovely European cities, nevertheless it’s not all elegant Modernista buildings and cute little cobbled alleyways; Barcelona has its ugly sides too.

Neighbourhoods reminiscent of Raval, some elements of the Gothic Quarter, Sant Adrià de Besòs and La Mina usually are not the nicest trying. Unfortunately, these are the neighbourhoods that even have among the highest crime charges, and usually are not the most secure for strolling round at night time. Drug sellers, narcopisos (drug flats), prostitutes and homelessness are all issues in these areas.

Some elements of Barcelona usually are not the most secure at night time. Photo: Yoav Aziz / Unsplash

The centre can get very overcrowded with vacationers

Before Covid-19 got here alongside, Barcelona usually featured on the lists of locations battling overtourism, and in 2019 town acquired a record-breaking 12 million guests. With a inhabitants of simply over 1.6 million, which means that vacationers can usually outnumber locals.

There have been protests towards vacationers in earlier years and you’ll nonetheless see graffiti scribbled throughout the streets studying “tourists go home”. But town’s overtourism drawback doesn’t simply imply that sights and central streets are crowded, it means an extra of individuals on public transport if you could be attempting to get to work, in addition to a number of additional noise and a rise in costs.

The metropolis may be very noisy

This takes us on to our subsequent level – town’s noise problem. Tourists are considerably partly in charge for this, nevertheless it’s additionally the way in which town is organised and the way its flats have been constructed.

If you select to reside in locations reminiscent of El Born, the Gothic Quarter or Gracia – the place bars spill out into squares and onto the slender streets, you’ll discover it may be very noisy, most noticeable at night time if you’re attempting to sleep. Add this to the truth that most elderly flats don’t have any double glazing and it’ll sound just like the partygoers are proper in your bed room with you. Thin partitions and lack of insulation in a lot of the older buildings in Barcelona additionally signifies that noisy neighbours are an enormous problem too.

Moving to Barcelona continues to be value it

Despite its drawbacks, Barcelona can nonetheless be top-of-the-line cities to reside in and reward you with many implausible experiences. Choose your neighbourhood carefully and also you gained’t have to fret a lot about noise, vacationers or petty crime and might deal with the explanations that make this metropolis so nice.

