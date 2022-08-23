The drying Danube River reveals explosive-laden WWII Nazi warships

The vessels had been amongst tons of scuttled alongside the Danube by Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they retreated from advancing Soviet forces, and nonetheless hamper river site visitors throughout low water ranges.

However, this yr’s drought — worsened by human-induced world warming — has uncovered greater than 20 hulks on a stretch of the Danube close to Prahovo in japanese Serbia, lots of which nonetheless include metric tons of ammunition and explosives and pose a hazard to delivery.

“The German flotilla has left behind a big ecological disaster that threatens us, people of Prahovo,” stated Velimir Trajilovic, 74, a pensioner from Prahovo who wrote a e book concerning the German ships.

Workers within the native fishing business are additionally in danger, together with from Romania which lies simply throughout the river.