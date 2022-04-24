The Earl And Countess Of Wessex Arrive In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Their Royal Highnesses, The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived in Saint Lucia on Friday, 22 April by way of a British Airways flight on the Hewanorra International Airport, Vieux Fort.

They had been welcomed on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire and Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS H.E. Elma Gene Isaac.

On the tarmac, Their Royal Highnesses had been greeted with renditions by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band and Royal Salute by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force with inspection of the Guard.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex later made their method to the capital Castries, the place courtesy calls had been made on the Acting Governor General, H.E. Errol Charles at Government House, Morne Fortune and the Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre at his official residence at Vigie.

Source: Government Information Service

