The Economist stands by deported journalist, questions Ethiopia’s press freedom laws | News24

The Economist has reminded Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of his promise for a free press within the nation.

Tom Gardner, the publication’s correspondent in Addis Ababa, had his press credentials withdrawn and was deported shortly after.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Gardner’s expulsion and the onslaught on native media confirmed the federal government was not fascinated by press freedom.

The Economist has challenged Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, to stay as much as his 2019 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech that “we are creating an Ethiopia that is second to none in its guarantee of freedoms of expression”.

This was in response to the publication’s correspondent in Addis Ababa, Tom Gardner, having his press credentials withdrawn and subsequent deportation inside 48 hours.

In withdrawing Gardner’s press accreditation, the nation’s Media Licence Registration and Accreditation Director Fantahun Asres claimed that the journalist had ignored verbal and written calls about his “mistaken approach” to reporting.

The physique stated The Economist was free to switch Gardner. However, The Economist stated in an announcement on Monday that it stood by its prime journalist.

The publication stated:

The Economist rejects this characterisation of Mr Gardner and deplores his expulsion from Ethiopia. Mr Gardner is an impressive reporter who adheres to the very best requirements of journalistic ethics.

“His reporting from Ethiopia, including on the conflict in the northern region of Tigray, has been professional, unbiased and often courageous,” the publication added.

The publication additionally highlighted Ethiopia’s current assaults on press freedom.

“Over the past year, the government has expelled a reporter for the New York Times and arrested or detained at least nine Ethiopian journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an international NGO,” the publication stated.

Ethiopia’s Constitution of 1995 ensures freedom of expression and freedom of the press and the capability of the press to “entertain diverse opinions”.

With a transparent climb down from the supreme legal guidelines of the nation by the federal government, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) sub-Saharan Africa consultant Muthoki Mumo, stated Gardner’s expulsion and the onslaught on the native press had been clear examples that the federal government was not fascinated by press freedom.

“When international journalists are expelled while local members of the press face the threat of arrest, the message is clear: Ethiopian authorities will not tolerate critical journalism or dissenting opinions,” he stated.

