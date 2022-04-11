The election date is set, now here’s what to expect from the Herald’s coverage

We’ve been ready so lengthy for the federal election to be known as that it’s a reduction to see it lastly beneath means. Officially, that’s. Scott Morrison has visited Governor-General David Hurley and requested him to dissolve the House of Representatives for an election on May 21. Our job at The Sydney Morning Herald is to cowl each second of this marketing campaign with vitality and honesty, so I wish to let you know the way our crew will make this occur.

The unofficial marketing campaign has been working for some months now that you just would possibly suppose the official launch makes no distinction, however everyone knows that all the things modifications when you will have a tough deadline. My colleagues within the Parliament House bureau in Canberra are already on their technique to cowl the Morrison camp and to comply with Labor chief Anthony Albanese in each voters he visits. Our journalists in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth are on the bottom to cowl the native contests that may resolve the end result.

The polls say Morrison is historical past however historical past says he’s nonetheless within the race.

I’m not making any assumptions about what lies forward after what all of us witnessed three years in the past when Morrison gained a “miracle” victory and proved the pollsters unsuitable. The 2022 election now enters the ultimate stage when any transfer, on any facet, can form the end result. About one in 5 voters inform our Resolve Political Monitor they’re nonetheless uncommitted about which get together they assist. When voters are requested if they like Morrison or Albanese as prime minister, 28 per cent are undecided.