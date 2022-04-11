The election date is set, now here’s what to expect from the Herald’s coverage
We’ve been ready so lengthy for the federal election to be known as that it’s a reduction to see it lastly beneath means. Officially, that’s. Scott Morrison has visited Governor-General David Hurley and requested him to dissolve the House of Representatives for an election on May 21. Our job at The Sydney Morning Herald is to cowl each second of this marketing campaign with vitality and honesty, so I wish to let you know the way our crew will make this occur.
The unofficial marketing campaign has been working for some months now that you just would possibly suppose the official launch makes no distinction, however everyone knows that all the things modifications when you will have a tough deadline. My colleagues within the Parliament House bureau in Canberra are already on their technique to cowl the Morrison camp and to comply with Labor chief Anthony Albanese in each voters he visits. Our journalists in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth are on the bottom to cowl the native contests that may resolve the end result.
The polls say Morrison is historical past however historical past says he’s nonetheless within the race.
I’m not making any assumptions about what lies forward after what all of us witnessed three years in the past when Morrison gained a “miracle” victory and proved the pollsters unsuitable. The 2022 election now enters the ultimate stage when any transfer, on any facet, can form the end result. About one in 5 voters inform our Resolve Political Monitor they’re nonetheless uncommitted about which get together they assist. When voters are requested if they like Morrison or Albanese as prime minister, 28 per cent are undecided.
Anything can occur. That’s why we have to watch all sides on this marketing campaign. Every chief comes beneath scrutiny and each get together has to reply for its insurance policies, its ways and its candidates. Our strategy is to look at the 2 main events in addition to the Greens and their chief, Adam Bandt, in addition to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party. The independents and the “voices of” motion, particularly the teal-coloured candidates in metropolis seats, are shaking up this election and deserve the identical consideration and scrutiny.
You will see all this coated by Peter Hartcher, Jacqueline Maley, James Massola, Tony Wright, Katina Curtis, Chip Le Grand, Deborah Snow, Matthew Knott and a protracted checklist of spectacular writers. Shane Wright and Rachel Clun on economics. Anthony Galloway, safely again from Ukraine, on nationwide safety. I’m wanting ahead to Ross Gittins ripping into the spin. Niki Savva and George Megalogenis are amongst our columnists. Canberra bureau photographer Alex Ellinghausen might be on the street, intently following the leaders. Our election marketing campaign might be led by nationwide editor David King, federal editor Angus Livingston and federal deputy editor Stephanie Peatling in addition to a crew of senior editors.
Predictions need to be dealt with with care over six weeks of intense strain and excessive volatility. It actually is a rollercoaster journey and there’s no technique to hop off for a breather. I bear in mind being within the Brisbane Convention Centre when Kevin Rudd modified the 2007 marketing campaign with just a few easy phrases – “this reckless spending must stop” – and threw John Howard off-balance. I bear in mind Morrison taking Labor without warning in 2019 by dashing into seats the place they thought they had been secure. I bear in mind being within the Hyatt Place in Essendon Fields in Melbourne three years in the past when Labor supporters wept whereas they watched victory being snatched from Bill Shorten and their get together.
Nobody ought to suppose it is a foregone conclusion. Our strategy might be to cowl the breaking information whereas providing subscribers greater than a “she said, he said” account of the marketing campaign. We can have a live blog to track every day. But we may even have reporters prepared on each main coverage entrance, from economics and local weather to social coverage and nationwide safety. And we can have journalists devoted to the native contests.