The ‘enemy of the state’ who won historic Olympic gold

Diaz grew to become the Philippines’ first ever Olympic gold medallist

It was the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Hidilyn Diaz’s world was about to alter without end. Five years of preparation, ache and endurance got here down to at least one essential second.

The room was quiet as she approached the weightlifting platform for her remaining carry within the ladies’s 55kg class. China’s Liao Qiuyun was within the lead after efficiently elevating 126kg.

Diaz seemed assured. Focused. She spoke the non-public mantra that had carried her via the competitors thus far: “Chest out. Deadlift. One motion.” She had one remaining shot at making historical past for her nation with the Philippines’ first Olympic gold.

Seconds later, with 127kg of metallic raised perilously above her head, emotion rushed throughout her face because the buzzer sounded to substantiate a clear carry. Aged 30, she had achieved the victory she had dreamed of for thus lengthy.

It had been a troublesome journey for Diaz, for a lot of causes. Because of the attitudes she encountered rising up. Because she had discovered herself locked down in another country for a yr over Covid. And as a result of in 2019 she was named an “enemy of the state”.

The Philippines first took half within the Olympics in 1924, sending only one athlete to Paris – David Nepomuceno, a sprinter.

The girl who received the Philippines’ first Olympic gold, ending a 97-year dry spell, was born in 1991 in Zamboanga City, a metropolis of just about a million individuals within the nation’s south. One of six siblings, Diaz’s father earned a residing offering short-haul transport on a tricycle, whereas her mom was a full-time housewife.

She was 11 when a cousin launched her to weightlifting, a lot to her mom’s dismay.

“My mum told me, ‘No one will like you when you’re older. That sport is for men. You’ll get big muscles and you won’t get pregnant,'” Diaz says.

“I still did it because I enjoyed it. But later she started supporting me, when she saw how much I enjoyed it and the benefits it had, like my high-school scholarship.”

Diaz was gifted. Within six years she was competing on the largest stage of all. Aged simply 17, she went to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, the place she completed second-last in a area of 12.

At London 2012 she was her nation’s flagbearer, however the Games led to disappointment as she failed with three makes an attempt to carry her opening weight. Still, everyone had excessive hopes for the longer term.

Now combining an athletic profession with service within the Philippine Air Force, it was at Rio 2016 that Diaz made her massive breakthrough with silver – the primary Olympic medal received by a Filipino feminine.

Before Tokyo 2020, she had additional distinguished herself on the worldwide stage with Asian Games gold in 2018 and bronze on the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

President Rodrigo Duterte on a video name with Diaz after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

But one yr earlier than the Games in Japan have been as a result of happen, there was a twist no one noticed coming.

In 2019 Diaz was accused of being concerned in a plot to oust the nation’s president Rodrigo Duterte.

Elected in a 2016 landslide win on the again of hard-line guarantees to deal with crime and corruption, Duterte, 76, has attracted intense controversy for a bloody drug struggle and a string of remarks deemed offensive or sexist by many observers.

In June, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor known as for an investigation into suspected crimes towards humanity through the lethal medication crackdown directed by his authorities.

The accusation levelled at Diaz in 2019 got here as Salvador Panelo, the presidential chief authorized counsel on the time, introduced particulars of an alleged community of “enemy” external-link people and organisations the federal government claimed have been concerned in an “attempt to discredit the Duterte administration”. They known as it the “Oust Duterte” matrix. external-link

It included members of opposition political events, celebrities and journalists, together with the outspoken Duterte critic Maria Ressa, joint-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

It has since been steered that Diaz’s inclusion got here all the way down to the very fact she was being adopted on social media by blogger Rodel Jayme, who was arrested in 2019 for allegedly sharing on-line movies claiming Duterte and his allies have been concerned within the very drug commerce he claimed to be stamping out.

Diaz at first discovered all of it bemusing. Then she started to obtain abuse from Duterte supporters on social media. Then these near her have been focused.

“I was in training when someone messaged me about it,” she says.

“They were saying bad things to my dad. I was shocked but I got more hurt when they involved my family. After that, I started crying.

“People have been messaging me on social media, saying dangerous issues and bashing me, however I did not even know what was occurring. I do not know what is going on on they usually have been bashing me about one thing that is not even true.

“I was just so busy preparing myself for the Olympics. It was a hard time, but I was able to overcome it with the people who believed in me.”

All of this took a severe toll on Diaz’s psychological well being. And then got here the pandemic.

As borders shut and flights have been cancelled world wide in early 2020, Diaz and her group discovered themselves stranded in Malaysia, the place she was coaching, with no indication as to after they may return residence.

Using the restricted assets obtainable of their rented lodging in Kuala Lumpur, Julius Naranjo, Diaz’s fiancé and coach, improvised a brand new programme. They used the parking space as their cardio house and hung water bottles off bamboo sticks to function makeshift weights.

Diaz improvised by utilizing bamboo sticks and water bottles for weights throughout lockdown

“Anxiety was so high,” Diaz says. “We didn’t even know what lockdown was. We thought it would only last for two weeks. I’m from the Philippines. My coaches are from Guam and China. We didn’t know anyone in Malaysia.”

It quickly grew to become clear the Tokyo Games must be postponed.

“An additional 12 months for me [in training]… I felt like I couldn’t do it,” Diaz says.

“When I talked to our sports psychologist I would feel like crying and would tell them how I was feeling. They just said take it day by day. Control the things I can control because I can’t control anything else.”

The following summer season all of it paid off.

President Duterte requested Diaz to “let bygones be bygones” on her return from Tokyo 2020

“I already knew I would win – I expected it,” Diaz says. “You have to claim before you perform. I have to believe that I can do it.

“When I used to be there within the competitors, I’m like: ‘This is my day. I imagine in God, I imagine in my group, the final one is I simply have to imagine in myself.'”

When she returned home from Japan with her country’s first Olympic gold, she was congratulated by the same president she had been accused of plotting against. When Duterte spoke with her, he did not explicitly mention the accusation. But he did encourage Diaz to “let bygones be bygones”.

Diaz provides: “There was a video name. Then after that, we met him within the [Malacanang] Palace. We have been joyful and I feel everybody’s proud of the achievement by the Filipino athletes within the Tokyo Olympics.”

Claims of a conspiracy to oust Duterte were never substantiated. He remains in power. Although he is not eligible to stand in May’s presidential elections because the constitution bars him from a second term, his daughter Sara is currently frontrunner for vice-president. The leading presidential candidate is the son of Ferdinand Marcos, the brutal dictator who was removed from power in 1986.

Diaz admits nothing could have prepared her, or her fiancé and coach Naranjo, for how their lives would change.

She became a national hero overnight. She was also to be awarded a handsome sum by the Philippine government – a law passed by the previous administration guarantees PHP 10 million (approximately £150,000) to any Filipino who takes home Olympic gold.

“The competitors was Monday, it sunk in that I had received on Saturday,” Diaz says. “I felt like in these 5 days, I’m within the clouds. I’m like: ‘Is this actually the reality? Is this actuality? I’m the primary gold medallist? Me? Wow… Just, wow.”

Big endorsement deals were waiting, and her public profile has since rocketed. She appears in TV ads, social media campaigns and on billboards. In 2021, the Philippine Post Office honoured her with her own set of stamps.

And with the platform she now has, Diaz intends to help break barriers and inspire other young girls to pursue their dreams.

“I grew up insecure with myself as a result of I acquired into sports activities,” she says. “There’s this mindset about ladies, a stereotype, so it is good that ladies have somebody [different] to look as much as.

“They have someone to look to and say: ‘Big sister Heidi did it. I can do it too.'”