The essential guide to Easter in Spain in 2022

In 2022, Easter in Spain runs from April tenth to April seventeenth, with Good Friday (April fifteenth) a nationwide vacation and Thursday (April 14th) a regional holiday in many autonomous communities.

Why is Easter such a giant deal in Spain?

Holy Week (Semana Santa) is the most important non secular celebration of the yr in Spain, which suggests public holidays, a great deal of consuming and consuming and plenty of processions. Easter is a time for Spaniards to take to the streets and watch elaborate reenactments of the Passion, in addition to get pleasure from a while off work within the firm of their households and pals.

What occurs throughout Semana Santa?

Elaborate processions happen all through Holy Week. Associations referred to as cofradías or ‘brotherhoods’ (whose members participate within the processions) are a powerful custom in Spain, with many courting again to the Middle Ages.

Semana Santa processions are often known as ‘penance processions’ and contain members of the brotherhood (nazarenos) parading from their church to town’s cathedral.

To spot the beginning of a procession, look out for the enormous cross that’s all the time carried on the entrance.

Music additionally performs an necessary half in Semana Santa processions – most are accompanied by dwell marching bands that play non secular music.

What are they sporting?

The Salud brotherhood procession in Málaga on Palm Sunday 2015. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

People collaborating in Semana Santa processions gown in conventional capirote – the tall conical hat which additionally covers their faces, in addition to in belted robes.

Capirotes was once reserved for folks doing penance: as an indication of atoning their sins, they might stroll via the city sporting the hat, their faces coated so they may not be acknowledged as sinners.

Although strikingly related, they don’t have anything to do with the hoods worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

READ MORE: Spain’s Easter white hoods are a symbol of penance, not of right-wing extremism

Women usually put on the mantilla, a black lace veil worn excessive on the again of the pinnacle, and have strict costume guidelines to stick to.

What are they carrying?

The Palm Sunday procession in Zamora. Photo: Antramir/Flickr

In most Easter processions, contributors carry giant floats, or pasos, which might be adorned with non secular sculptures depicting Jesus or Mary, some by famend Spanish artists. The floats are festooned with flowers and candles and are the point of interest of the procession. Many brotherhoods have owned and preserved their pasos for lots of of years.

Where are the perfect locations to spend Easter in Spain?

For glamour…

If you might be after probably the most glamourous and ornate Semana Santa parades, look no additional than Andalusia, particularly the cities of Seville, Granada and Málaga. The area’s flamenco heritage seeps into its Easter celebrations, making for a fest like no different in Spain and one that draws probably the most vacationers.

Seville holds a few of the greatest Holy Week processions together with La Madruga (daybreak), a collection of processions that happen in the course of the evening of Maundy Thursday and into the morning of Good Friday, a spotlight of Semana Santa for a lot of spectators. Listen out for the saetas, or bursts of flamenco from folks on balconies alongside the procession route who’re so moved by the spectacle they’ve to precise their lament.

Women sporting the standard mantilla throughout Semana Santa in Seville. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP

In Málaga, big tronos, or thrones, are carried via the streets by members of brotherhoods wearing lengthy purple robes and adopted by ladies wearing black and sporting the everyday mantilla, or lace veil. There is an actual competition environment within the metropolis throughout Holy Week, a lot livelier than a few of the extra sombre celebrations in Spain’s northern cities and cities.

For historical past…

Celebrations within the central area of Castille La Mancha are well-known for his or her extra sombre and, some would say, genuine Semana Santa parades.

A holy week procession in Zamora, 2014. Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP

Zamora (pictured above) lays declare to the oldest Semana Santa celebrations in Spain, which date again to 1179. The metropolis, near the Portuguese border, sees its inhabitants improve 5 occasions throughout Holy Week, as as much as 300,000 folks flock to look at the traditional traditions.

Salamanca additionally holds Holy Week fests that date again lots of of years, with the earliest penance processions recorded way back to 1240. More than 20 brotherhoods set up 16 processions towards the attractive backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site metropolis.

For artwork…

Valladolid’s processions are famend for his or her pasos (floats) which carry non secular statues courting again to the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. The metropolis’s National Sculpture Museum donates over 100 pictures for use in the course of the processions, making it one in all Spain’s most inventive parades.

Be conscious, not in all places celebrates Semana Santa with the identical enthusiasm. In Catalonia for instance, large processions will not be widespread. You might solely discover one or two smaller ones, as an alternative of the lengthy ones that happen on daily basis of Holy Week in Andalusia.

READ ALSO: Seven surprisingly weird traditions celebrated at Easter in Spain

What do the Spanish eat?

While chocolate Easter eggs have gotten an increasing number of common, they don’t seem to be historically a giant a part of Easter celebrations in Spain. But that’s to not say Spaniards don’t have particular candy treats for Holy Week.

Torrijas are a conventional Semana Santa candy snack of bread soaked in milk and egg earlier than being fried and served with sugar or honey, and can be found everywhere in the nation throughout Holy Week.

Pestiños are little pastries common all through Spain, however particularly in Andalusia. Sesame-flavoured dough is fried then glazed with honey or sugar.

In Catalonia and Valencia areas, monas de Pascua are conventional – Easter desserts full with hard-boiled or chocolate eggs.

Discover what different mouth-watering Easter treats you discover in Spain here.

Will there be any Covid-19 restrictions this yr?

Most restrictions have now been relaxed throughout Spain and they don’t seem to be anticipated to be tightened once more earlier than Easter, nevertheless as we now have seen, the pandemic has been very unpredictable.

Each area has barely completely different Covid-19 guidelines, that means that it might rely on the place you might be in Spain, nevertheless restrictions are anticipated to be restricted.

The Ministry of Health has suggested that distances are saved between folks within the parades and that spectators are spaced out as a lot as doable, notably when individuals are consuming, consuming or smoking.

One of the principle restrictions that could be enforced is the usage of masks in conditions the place distances between folks can’t be maintained. For instance, the Minister of Health and Families of the Andalusian authorities, Jesús Aguirre, has stated that residents should put on masks when they’re in crowds.

What will the climate be like?

Spaniards will inform you “it always rains in Semana Santa” however as March already noticed plenty of rain throughout Spain and Easter falls in the course of April this yr, it’s extra prone to be advantageous in the course of the parades. But you by no means know! So examine the forecast and if there’s even the slightest probability of rain, be certain that to hold an umbrella.