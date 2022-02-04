The EU gives ‘all due attention’ to Amnesty’s report accusing Israel of ‘apartheid’

A European Commission spokesperson mentioned that the EU’s govt physique was giving the Amnesty International report on Israel accusing Israel of apartheid “all due attention”, writes Yossi Lempkowicz.

The report printed Tuesday (1 February) by the London-based human rights group accused Israel of subjecting Palestinians to a system of “apartheid” based on insurance policies of “segregation, dispossession and exclusion.”

Amnesty mentioned Israel was imposing a system of oppression and domination towards Palestinians “wherever it has control over their rights”, together with Arab residents of Israel, Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territory and refugees dwelling overseas.

Asked for a response on the each day EU Commission briefing, EU spokesperson for international affairs, Peter Stano, mentioned that the EU offers “all the due attention” to Amnesty’s report “as we do in the case of all the other stakeholders or NGOs.” He added that the respect for worldwide regulation and worldwide humanitarian regulation by state- and non-state actors within the area are “a cornerstone” for peace and safety within the Middle East area.

He added that the EU continues to “closely monitor the developments in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Israel and Jewish teams have rejected the Amnesty report, accusing the group of ‘’antisemitism.’’

Israel mentioned the report “consolidates and recycles lies” from hate teams and was designed to “pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism”. It accused Amnesty UK of utilizing “double standards and demonization in order to delegitimize Israel”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid mentioned: “Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law and open to scrutiny” with a free press and a powerful Supreme Court.

Lapid additionally accused Amnesty of antisemitism. “I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility,” Lapid mentioned.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price advised reporters: “We reject the view that Israel’s actions constitute apartheid.”

Price added: “(We) think that it is important, as the world’s only Jewish state, that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn’t a double standard being applied.”

Germany rejects Amnesty’s use of the time period ‘apartheid‘

Germany’s international ministry has mentioned it rejects the time period “apartheid”, including that it doesn’t assist resolve the Middle East battle.

“We reject expressions like apartheid or a one-sided focusing of criticism on Israel. That is not helpful to solving the conflict in the Middle East,” mentioned Christopher Burger, the German international ministry spokesperson.

He addedthat the international ministry ‘’continued to oppose Israeli settlement within the occupied Palestinian territories’’ and that Germany is in favor of a two-state answer within the Middle East battle.

Amnesty has fallen to a brand new low

With this report, Amnesty International has fallen to a brand new low. The report is a twisted, one-sided account of a fancy battle, damages native and regional hopes of constructing peace and advancing an answer between Israel and the Palestinians.

Amnesty’s argument for utilizing the time period “apartheid” hinges on alleging that the Jewish State has had an “intention to maintain … a system of oppression and domination” since its founding second in 1948.

Israel’s intentions should not “oppression and domination” however somewhat securing and preserving the nationwide self-determination and freedom of the Jewish individuals, and defending the lives of its residents, Jewish and Arab, from navy and terrorist threats

Israel inside the 1967 Green Line is a state by which the 21 per cent Arab minority are residents with voting rights, who play a full position in society. Arab residents have reached the very best ranges within the public sector, serving within the Cabinet, on the Supreme Court, and filling essential positions within the civil service. Last week the Israeli Judicial Selection Committee appointed six Arab judges and jurists (out of 19) to distinguished positions, half of them ladies. In 2021, 58,000 college students – 17% of all college students coming into larger schooling in Israel – had been Arab, double the determine from a decade in the past.

The Amnesty report decontextualises with a view to demonize the State of Israel. It ignores realities inside Israel that don’t match with its anti-Zionist narrative, notably over the safety state of affairs the nation faces. For occasion, the safety barrier is introduced for example of apartheid, but was a response to waves of suicide bombings of the Second Intifada and saved many lives. In 2002, the 12 months earlier than development began, 457 Israelis had been murdered.

Amnesty’s report excludes all consideration of “violations committed by Palestinian authorities or armed groups” which it writes are “not the focus of this report”.

