The EU is a world leader in catching sharks — time to take the lead in saving them

Sharks have graced our ocean for a whole bunch of tens of millions of years, and each fascinated and frightened humanity for millennia. Today, these animals are being hunted to the brink of extinction by industrial fisheries that kill as much as 100 million sharks yearly.

Demand for his or her fins and meat is propelling a surprising decline in shark populations worldwide, with greater than 50 p.c of shark species now classed as both threatened or close to threatened with extinction, and the numbers of pelagic sharks on the excessive seas plummeting by over 70 p.c up to now 50 years alone. However, whereas many campaigns concentrate on markets in Asia the place most shark merchandise are offered, there may be one other main participant on this maritime tragedy that has largely evaded the highlight — the European Union.

A brand new report by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) reveals that EU member international locations had been the supply of over 45 p.c of all shark fin-related merchandise imported into three main buying and selling facilities — Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Taiwan province — in 2020. Taking under consideration a 2021 examine displaying that the EU sources 22 p.c of the entire international provide of shark meat, this new examine demonstrates that the EU offers a lot of the world’s shark fins as effectively. The report analyzes official customs information from 2003 to 2020 to supply the primary complete image of the EU’s key function within the largely unmanaged international shark commerce, which is driving inhabitants declines worldwide. The findings make uncomfortable studying for some international locations particularly.

Spain tops the chart of exporters to the worldwide fin commerce by a large margin, accounting for over 1 / 4 of the 188,368 metric tons of shark fin merchandise imported into Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Taiwan province between 2003 and 2020. Other shark fin exporters embrace Portugal, the Netherlands, France and Italy. In addition, Italy, Spain and Greece are the EU’s major importers of shark meat from the three main Asian buying and selling facilities. The examine additionally discovered that, though international shark fin exports into these hubs are reducing general — a warning signal that wild shark populations are falling — the proportion imported from the EU is rising steadily, from 28 p.c in 2017 to greater than 45 p.c in 2020. At this price, the EU might quickly be the bulk supply of shark fins for the world’s three largest buying and selling hubs.

The IFAW examine ought to function a wake-up name for the EU to come clean with the true scale of its contribution to international shark decline.

The outcomes of the IFAW examine ought to function a wake-up name for the EU to come clean with the true scale of its contribution to international shark decline and step up motion to handle it. To obtain this, the EU wants to enhance the monitoring and monitoring of its personal shark fishing and commerce, and in addition advocate for sustainable commerce limits by way of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to shift international markets in direction of a brighter, extra sustainable future for sharks.

The EU ought to champion the inclusion of all commercially-traded shark species in CITES Appendix II to make sure that worldwide commerce is stored to sustainable ranges. This step is now not precautionary, however essential and pressing given the clear proof of shark declines brought on by unmanaged catch and commerce. And there may be loads of room for enchancment. Worldwide, governments have begun to acknowledge that CITES listings are an efficient and enforceable method to stop the worldwide commerce in shark merchandise from driving shark declines. However, simply 25 p.c of the worldwide shark commerce is regulated by way of CITES, with many extra shark species in commerce susceptible to extinction. Since 2002, 46 shark and ray species have been listed in Appendix II, together with 18 at-risk species added on the final CITES assembly in 2019. Once a species is listed, worldwide commerce can solely proceed with the suitable permits to make sure that commerce ranges are restricted to sustainable ranges. While the EU has been supportive of world efforts to implement current CITES listings up to now, this isn’t sufficient.

As a world chief in catching and buying and selling sharks, the EU should additionally paved the way in accelerating international conservation motion to stop the collapse of shark populations. While extra CITES listings won’t magically clear up the issue, when efficient administration is put in place, shark populations have been proven to recuperate.

CITES listings have already led to motion on the worldwide and nationwide stage to extend transparency and enhance the administration of shark species threatened by worldwide commerce. That’s why it’s necessary to broaden CITES itemizing to the numerous different susceptible shark species whose unmanaged commerce is contributing to inhabitants declines, earlier than they’re all endangered with extinction. The subsequent alternative so as to add new species is the CITES convention in Panama in November 2022, however as this course of could be complicated and prolonged it should start now.

By actively stepping right into a management function in international shark conservation, the EU will set the tone for the worldwide commerce reforms wanted to stop shark extinctions and affect different gamers to comply with go well with. This is just not solely a transparent accountability, but additionally a chance for the EU to spice up its capability to grasp, monitor and regulate its function within the international shark-related commerce. The EU has the facility to maintain extra sharks the place they belong; alive and thriving within the sea.

Small or massive, coastal or excessive seas, the undeniable fact is that shark species are disappearing, and the piecemeal administration efforts up to now are failing to halt their decline. For too lengthy the burden of change has been positioned on shoppers in Asia; it’s excessive time that every one international locations with worldwide fishing fleets and commerce in shark merchandise took on their fair proportion of the accountability — beginning with the EU.