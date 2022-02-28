The Euphoria finale gave us something new: closure

A scene of Rue calling Lexi to congratulate her on the play led to a therapeutic dialog between the 2 outdated buddies – after which the digital camera zoomed out and we noticed the actors, framed in highlight,

performing it for the audiences. In Lexi’s play, we see her life and people of her buddies recreated in miniature, like dioramas of their trauma, on an countless loop. As the architect of all of it, Lexi locations herself within the centre of the story, a response to feeling exterior of her personal life. “I wasn’t present. I wasn’t actually there; I was just watching it,” she says to Rue. Did Fez die within the finale of Euphoria? Credit:HBO/Binge Loading The one one who invited her in and made her greater than only a bystander was drug seller Fez (Angus Cloud). Since their candy connection within the season premiere, he noticed each her character and her character traits (“The important things that people don’t post online,” he calls them). In distinction to the darkish, unhappy and troubling relationships on the exhibits, theirs was harmless and candy. Fans of Fez – the final character to obtain a radical backstory this season – feared the worst when the preview of this episode confirmed him laying on the bottom, lined in blood, howling in ache. The thought that the subsequent hospital room Lexi enters – after her dad’s, after Rue’s – may be Fez’s was a bit of an excessive amount of to deal with.

Turns out, Fez didn’t die – however his unofficially adopted little brother Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton) seemingly did. When Ash killed rival drug seller Mouse within the collection premiere, he set in movement the occasions that will see him shot by police within the finale, after he murdered Mouse’s affiliate Custer – who’d turned on Fez and Ash by snitching to the police – and a SWAT officer, there to raid the house. Fez was arrested, however at the least he’s alive. Meanwhile, on the opposite facet of city, police had been handcuffing Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), after his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) turned him in for statutory rape of a minor – Nate’s classmate, Jules (Hunter Schafer). It seems to be the top of the road for drug seller Ashtray, who was shot by snipers after he murdered two individuals within the finale. Credit:HBO/Binge In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the season one finale, Euphoria creator Sam

Levinson described the present’s construction and pacing as one thing of a present, one which invited audiences to guage his characters “in ways that ultimately get upended once we fully understand the complexity of their lives and what they’ve been through and how they got to where they are”. The dread that hung within the air as Nate walked away from his father – a closeted homosexual man, who’d lastly discovered a form of freedom which may permit him to stay his life honestly with out harming any extra individuals within the course of – demonstrated how successfully Levinson had orchestrated Cal’s about-face this season.