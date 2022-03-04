The EU’s plan to cure its Russian gas addiction

The European Commission has drawn up a 10-point plan to scale back the bloc’s dependence on Russian gasoline, in keeping with a draft communication obtained by POLITICO.

The battle in Ukraine has added urgency to EU efforts to wean itself off imports from Russia, prompting Brussels to delay its long-awaited communication on tackling sky-high energy costs and switch it right into a plan for bettering the Continent’s vitality safety.

The result’s a proposal for attaining “a more resilient EU energy system with measures to reduce EU’s consumption of gas and to reduce reliance on a single supplier,” the Commission writes.

As a part of the retooled textual content, the Commission is mulling setting necessary gasoline storage ranges for member international locations, saying that to organize for subsequent winter, the EU wants an “average level of storage filling of at least 80% by 30 September.”

The EU imports the overwhelming majority of the gasoline it consumes, and Russia final 12 months accounted for round 45 % of imports, in keeping with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The draft textual content, which is because of be introduced on March 8 and should change, additionally options a number of measures geared toward scaling up the EU’s renewable vitality capability, dubbed a “New Energy Compact.”

Brussels desires EU international locations to “swiftly map, assess and ensure suitable land and sea availability for renewable projects,” and advocates utilizing revenues from the EU’s carbon market, the Emissions Trading System, to fund new installations.

In June, the Commission will put ahead a suggestion on allowing for renewables — geared toward slashing purple tape and rushing up their rollout — in addition to a standalone photo voltaic technique.

Solar on rooftops “could cover almost a quarter of the EU’s electricity consumption,” the draft reads. But it notes that the bloc trusted imports for panels and cells, and that “20-25% of planned EU solar projects [had] to be either postponed or cancelled entirely in 2021” primarily because of surging vitality, materials and logistical prices.

The photo voltaic technique will embody measures to hurry up installations and “help develop a value chain for solar energy and strengthen the EU’s competitiveness and tackle dependencies.”

Brussels additionally desires to spice up biogas, recommending a bloc-wide manufacturing of 35 billion cubic meters by 2030 and asking international locations to channel funding from the Common Agricultural Policy towards “biogas production from sustainable biomass sources.”

Alongside new measures, the Commission additionally says a swift implementation of the Fit for 55 local weather laws bundle — presently below scrutiny within the Council and the Parliament — will probably be key. The set of proposals consists of plans to make buildings extra energy-efficient and a framework for increasing the bloc’s renewable vitality capability.

“The implementation of the Fit for 55 proposals will already lead to a reduction in the EU’s reliance on gas by 23% by 2030,” in keeping with the draft textual content.

The IEA on Thursday released a 10-point plan for slashing the EU’s gasoline imports from Russia. It really useful minimal gasoline storage obligations, steps to speed up the deployment of renewables and bioenergy and extra bold vitality effectivity plans, amongst different measures.

America Hernandez contributed reporting.

Want extra evaluation from POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From monetary companies to commerce, know-how, cybersecurity and extra, Pro delivers actual time intelligence, deep perception and breaking scoops you must preserve one step forward. Email [email protected] to request a complimentary trial.