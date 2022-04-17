The Ever Forward is finally free from the Chesapeake Bay — one month later

toggle caption Julio Cortez/AP

Julio Cortez/AP

After a month of being lodged in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, the Ever Forward cargo ship is lastly free.

Thanks to the assistance of a excessive tide, a number of tug boats and barges — and maybe just a little Easter Sunday miracle — crews plucked the the 1,095-foot ship free from the shallows off Pasadena, Md., on Sunday.

William P. Doyle, the manager director on the Maryland Port Administration, announced the update on social media.

“A tremendous team effort with a little help from the Easter Sunday rising tide in the Chesapeake Bay. The Evergreen, Ever Forward has been [refloated]”, he mentioned.

The push to free the huge ship was a crew effort together with help from Donjon-Smit, LLC, the salvage supervisor and the U.S. Coast Guard, he mentioned.

The Ever Forward had simply loaded up with cargo in Baltimore and was heading south to Norfolk, Va., when it ran aground on March 13. The container ship reportedly missed a turn leaving Baltimore, inflicting it to finish up within the shallow waters off Pasadena.

Crews labored for weeks to pluck the ship free. They used “every facet of the sector including dredging, marine construction, tugs, barges (deck barges, crane barges, and pull barges),” Doyle mentioned.

The saga of the Ever Forward was harking back to the Ever Given, which can also be owned by the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for six days final March, inflicting main delivery disruptions.