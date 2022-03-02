The Fame Game star Madhuri Dixit reveals she felt independent in US; she could make decisions for life : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actress Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut with the Netflix sequence The Fame Game, and is seen enjoying the function of a Bollywood famous person. Madhuri Dixit has been within the business for over 4 a long time and has been part of over 100 movies.

In a latest interview with Herper’s Bazaar, she revealed that she grew up in a really protected atmosphere and her dad and mom used to accompany her in all places, however this stuff modified when she flew to US, she needed to do her issues herself, when she obtained married, she began making her life selections. She added, “I learnt a lot about life living in the US. When I was in India, there would always be around 20 people fussing over me at all time, but there I was very independent.”

The actress married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and are mother or father to 2 Ryan and Arin. In the sequence The Fame Game, she is seen sharing display with Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul & the sequence is directed by Bejoy Nambiar underneath the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

