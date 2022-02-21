The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years

After a 12 months’s absence the social gathering ambiance returned to town of Nice because it welcomed again its annual carnival parade.

Spectators packed out to observe because the French metropolis got here to life on Saturday evening with vibrant floats parading by way of the streets whereas dancers entertained crowds in an array of dazzling costumes.

This 12 months’s theme, held over from final 12 months, was King of Animals and noticed most of the floats embellished in tribute to members of the animal kingdom.

The carnival was postponed final 12 months as a consequence of issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.