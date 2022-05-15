The fight against COVID, a chaplain says, unfolded on ‘sacred ground’

Like any hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is full of working rooms, analyzing rooms, nurses’ stations and labs. But to Kevin Deegan, the hospital’s senior chaplain, it additionally comprises sacred locations — locations the place profound, heartbreaking and loving issues occurred because the pandemic took maintain.

We are near reaching a as soon as incomprehensible milestone: 1 million American lives misplaced to COVID-19. How to understand such loss? One means, says Chaplain Kevin (as everybody calls him), is to go to these sacred locations.

As a photojournalist, I’ve been documenting the pandemic inside Providence Holy Cross and 13 different Southern California hospitals. I had photographed Chaplain Kevin as he comforted medical doctors and nurses, in addition to sufferers of their final moments. He is amongst thousands of hospital chaplains throughout the nation who’ve completed such work.

He agreed to spend time with me to replicate on what we had heard and seen. He requested that I return to the hospital on Easter Sunday, a time of rebirth.

Medical staffers transfer the physique of a COVID-19 affected person on New Year’s Eve in 2020, considered one of three to die in fast succession that morning at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Chaplain Kevin chats by video with a virtually 102-year-old affected person and her household in 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

We meet outdoors the hospital chapel, the place he suggests a strolling tour of the models the place I had seen him and the medical workers exhausting at work. After all, the work of a hospital chaplain isn’t completed in an empty chapel.

Wearing a masks and carrying an iPad, the 36-year-old chaplain propels a door broad open and simply sprints up two flights of stairs, leaving me to catch my breath. For Chaplain Kevin, the stairwell meant greater than only a place to sneak in some train. He stops simply shy of the door to the third ground.

“The stairwell is the only place that wasn’t affected by COVID,” he says. “It’s the space in the hospital that you can forget — intentionally forget what has been happening. And for that small moment, coming up the stairs — the ability to forget and not have to think about COVID — can be a sacred space.”

He seems to be out the big home windows to an attractive morning, crisp and clear. He pushes on the silver door deal with and gently opens the door.

Chaplain Kevin sprints up two flights of stairs on the hospital on April 17. Here, he says, an individual can “intentionally forget what has been happening.” (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

“As you walk through this door, you will see what I normally see today. My floor. This is very normal. Very typical.”

Staff members greet him with hugs and ask how he’s doing. There is extra noise than throughout among the worst days of the pandemic. The sound of nurses speaking mixes with the hum of medical gear. Doors to sufferers’ rooms are open. There aren’t any isolation robes. No N95 masks are being worn within the hallways.

Left: Chaplain Kevin Deegan and Julio Valladares maintain fingers on Jan. 12. Right: Deegan locations his fingers on the chest of a affected person as he prays nearly with the person’s household. The grandson of the affected person referred to as out to his grandfather to get up. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

He compares this peaceable morning to the day in mid-March 2020 when Providence Holy Cross, situated in Mission Hills, obtained its first COVID-19 affected person. As he walked into his ground that day, a brand new signal warned workers they might not proceed with out PPE. He stopped in his tracks. He didn’t know what to do.

Sure, he had used private protecting gear a handful of occasions round flu or TB sufferers, however it wasn’t a part of his typical routine. That would all change.

Chaplain Kevin kneels beside Domingo Benitez in December 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

First affected person

We stand outdoors the room that held the primary COVID-19 affected person. He recollects talking with Dr. Marwa Kilani, medical director of palliative care, outdoors this room.

“Kilani was talking to me about the patient. He was dying, and the daughter was on the way,” he says.

He requested Kilani what they had been doing to do.

“Well, that’s the thing,” she replied. “We are not going to be allowed to let her in.”

The chaplain went all the way down to the primary ground, taking the steps, to fulfill the affected person’s daughter outdoors the foyer. He defined that no guests had been allowed inside, however that Kilani was ready by her father’s room and wished to speak along with her by way of FaceTime. Using his cellphone, he referred to as the physician’s iPhone and he or she answered instantly. He handed the daughter his telephone.

Kilani requested if she wished to see her father. Yes, she mentioned. Kilani, standing on the entrance of the room, held up her telephone so the daughter might see and discuss along with her dad.

Chaplain Kevin recounts what occurred subsequent: “She said: ‘I can’t be with you in person, but I see you. I love you. When you get to heaven, tell Mom I love you. I am going to be OK. You are going to be OK. Just rest. Just rest.’

“I was sitting next to his daughter and feeling so affected by her words,” Chaplain Kevin tells me. “I was feeling angry and confused about my role. I knew this was the best I could do, and we concluded the call.

“She handed me the phone back, and I thought she was possibly upset, but when we stood up, she hugged me, and she said, ‘Thank you for letting me be with my dad.’”

“It was tragic. It was beautiful. It was hard. It was all those things together.” — Chaplain Kevin Deegan

Next, we discover ourselves outdoors the room the place Bob Harris died. “This is one of those sacred rooms,” Chaplain Kevin says. “It was one of the first times we were able to get family in during the pandemic.”

Dr. Marwa Kilani, left, stands again as Michelle Harris, middle left, Chaplain Kevin and Marilou Harris pay their final respects to Bob Harris on Dec. 7, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Chaplain Kevin, proper, prays over affected person Bob Harris as Harris’ spouse, Marilou, left, and daughter Michelle be a part of by way of iPad on Dec. 3, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

I keep in mind this scene properly. I used to be there. Nurses had been standing outdoors the room crying as Kilani and Chaplain Kevin walked inside with Harris’ spouse and two kids. They had come to say goodbye.

The workers had gotten to know Harris and his household properly as a result of he had been their COVID-19 affected person for greater than 30 days.

“It was tragic. It was beautiful. It was hard,” Chaplain Kevin says. “It was all those things together.”

Chaplain Kevin holds an iPad for Bob Harris to see his household on Dec. 3, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Left: Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays with Marylou Samora, 72, on Jan. 12. Right: Deegan kneels as nurse Cristina Marco leans in to take heed to Domingo Benitez. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The taped traces on the ground have been eliminated, however the faint marks stay.

The strips of tape marked, in a means, how the coronavirus had upended life on the hospital. You might go previous the tape provided that you wore protecting gear.

Chaplain Kevin Deegan, left, talks with nurse Katie Blake on Dec. 31, 2020. The tape on the ground denotes the place folks might not move with out private protecting gear. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

As the virus unfold and the loss of life toll rose, an increasing number of parts of the hospital had been marked off by the tape.

“It was almost like a tide,” Chaplain Kevin says of the transferring tape. “The tide would come in and the tide would go out. It’s remarkable that a piece of tape was an indicator of how difficult work was going to be that day. Or how much we were being impacted by this virus.

“When the line was up the hallway, they could feel defeated as they arrived at work. And when it would recede, we would all feel good again. Something insignificant like a piece of tape would represent where they were.”

Before COVID-19 this ground was the “step down unit,” a step under ICU. It was the primary COVID unit within the hospital however because the virus surged, extra rooms had been added. And then extra flooring, for extra COVID sufferers.

“At the height of things, every single patient on this floor was COVID positive. And every room was filled too,” he says.

But on this morning, the temper was far completely different. The unit is busy, however with non-COVID sufferers.

“You can hear too how bustling it is,” he says. “This is not how it was.”

Chaplain Kevin helps Juan Legaspi-Lozano, 90, sip water in December 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Chaplain Kevin on the third ground of Providence Holy Cross. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin remembers the sound particularly that first morning within the first week of COVID. “It was very disturbing because of how quiet it was. The silence was only pierced by muffled coughing.”

The cries of households

As we proceed our strolling tour, Chaplain Kevin recollects how, when the constructing was off-limits to guests, folks communicated with their sick kinfolk by way of iPads.

“Horrible. Just awful,” he says. “There were times within the first few months I was doing 10 video calls a day. There were sometimes I had multiple iPads going at the same time in different rooms. I’d have one iPad here, one iPad there, and I would be alternating back and forth.”

Hearing the voices of members of the family was the toughest half.

“A few months in, I learned to say to the family, ‘I am going to step away and give you some privacy.’ Part of that was giving them permission to say what they wanted without me being there to interfere, but part of it was for my own self-care.”

Chaplain Kevin will get a hug from nurse Lindsay Berzon on April 17, Easter Sunday. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

He provides, “I couldn’t tolerate the immense love, loss, and separation. That was the hardest part. Their voices are the thing that sticks with me.”

Ministry of being current

Chaplains, like photojournalists, should be current to do the work.

“We are a ministry of presence. We cannot offer support unless we are present. Support cannot be done after the fact. I had to be here while it happened. I had to be here with them so when they looked to me and said, ‘This is really hard,’ I can say I know because I have been here too.

“I had to be in person. I had to be with them. Donning and doffing PPE just like them. Witnessing patients in their worst of times. I had to be present. There is no other place for me but to be here. If I wasn’t going to be here, I wasn’t a chaplain because a chaplain is present.”

I perceive this. I needed to work within the hospitals as a result of this was historical past. I needed to be there.

He needs, Chaplain Kevin says, he might have completed extra for the COVID sufferers, however then provides, “I don’t know what we could have done more for them. I know we didn’t fail them.”

Chaplain Kevin Deegan, 36, left, reaches out to Dr. Marwa Kilani, MD, proper, as they stand within the nook and take heed to Bob Harris’s household cry at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, in Mission Hills on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. They tried to assist Bob Harris a canopy optimistic affected person they usually care about his household. Deegan and Dr. Kilani was in shut contact with Bob’s household whereas he was a affected person. Bob agreed to be positioned on a ventilator however not for long run. Today the household has come to the hospital to pay their final respects. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

In current days, well being officers expressed concern that coronavirus an infection charges are rising in California. Will situations worsen with the arrival of Memorial Day, graduations, Father’s Day and summer season barbecues?

For those that confronted COVID on the entrance traces, it’s exhausting to think about.

“I don’t want to be reflecting on COVID with the surging numbers anymore. I don’t want to do that anymore,” Chaplain Kevin says. Then, resolutely, he provides, “But we’ll be here if that happens again. We are not going anywhere.”

The 1-million mark

On the day we toured the hospital, COVID deaths had already handed 990,000. The chaplain considered the day it might attain 1 million.

“The number will be a milestone we will all recognize and have difficulty comprehending, but let us not lose sight of what that number represents,” Chaplain Kevin tells me. “How many millions of people were impacted, not just the million who had died. The ripple effects are incomprehensible.

“The only way I know how to make sense of the experience is to walk around with you and to point and to stand and to stop. And to enter the rooms and to remember.”

A room at Providence Holy Cross is used to retailer medical gear. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A hospital mattress lies empty on Easter Sunday. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

We come to the room the place I had first met Chaplain Kevin and Dr. Kilani in 2020. But at the moment, there aren’t any sufferers. It now serves as a storage room for medical gear — ventilators and IV stands, all lined with translucent white plastic.

“You can feel that something sacred happened here,” Chaplain Kevin says. “It’s almost like when you walk into like an old cathedral, very eerie, but also very special that you know that you’re walking into hallowed ground.

“That’s what this room feels like — that you know that this ground that you’re standing on is holy and the holiness, the presence of God, but also all of those that have gathered here to do a sacred work.

“Yeah, it’s like an empty cathedral, and as it relates to COVID, I say that’s the kind of ground I want to be walking on. Sacred ground.”