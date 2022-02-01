The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is often portrayed within the media as a bastion of financial stability and the guardian of economic integrity within the nation. Much has been damaged within the debate concerning the NBU’s independence. Today, the monetary regulator has monumental powers and sovereignty in determination making, however the place there’s affect, there are additionally lots of potentialities. And the place there’s lots of independence, there’s a nice temptation to make use of these alternatives for egocentric ends.

The NBU’s choices, and its officers’ ties to doubtful firms and personalities, usually suggests the existence of an organized legal group that launders and siphons off funds, that are then despatched overseas. Given the size of this organized crime group, and the mechanisms used, it’s exhausting to think about that any of this may be potential with out the involvement of high-ranking officers from the NBU. According to the investigation, the entire proof factors to Kateryna Rozhkova, the primary deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine, who has been answerable for the financial institution’s supervisory division for six years.

The NBU’s astonishing generosity to an not easily seen financial institution

‘KIB’ is an not easily seen, mid-sized financial institution. It ranks someplace in the course of the Ukrainian financial institution rankings, however most Ukrainians most likely haven’t even heard of it. Meanwhile, a number of information present that ‘The Rozhkova Organization’ makes use of Commercial Industrial Bank PJSC (Kominbank or KIB) as a conversion middle for laundering soiled cash. This scheme generates the majority of the organized crime group’s super-profits.

Commercial Industrial Bank is owned by one Stefan Paul Pinter. He grew to become its sole shareholder in December 2018, proudly owning 100% of the shares. Their nominal worth is estimated at 200 million Ukrainian hryvnias (€6.22 million.) Where he received the cash to purchase the ban will likely be mentioned later within the article.

At the identical time, Cominbank enjoys the actual favor of NBU’s administration. As a outcome, instantly after Pinter’s acquisition in December 2018, Kominbank bought certificates of deposit of the NBU for 232 million hryvnias (€7.61 million). Pinter additionally obtained a 1.4 billion hryvnia (€43.54 million) refinancing mortgage from the NBU, secured by some property value 3 billion hryvnias (€93.32 million).

Suspicions of cash laundering and tax evasion are being investigated. At the identical time, in keeping with info from the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (UDRI), 158 legal circumstances have been investigated towards KIB within the final two years. In 2019, the NBU fined KIB for cash laundering, however they solely handed a symbolic advantageous of 200,000 hryvnias (€6,221).

Kateryna Rozhkova was appointed deputy head of the National Bank by its scandalous ex-head Valeria Gontareva particularly to supervise the connection with Olga Khoroshylova, head of the London workplace of Asters Law Limited, as evidenced by the info on flights and border crossings. This partnership continues even now.

Who is Stefan Pinter?

To perceive the NBU’s relationship with Cominbank, extra must be identified about its proprietor, Stefan Pinter. He is a founding companion, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of GML International Limited, an organization that was based in 1983 to supply company and sovereign recommendation, debt assortment and restructuring, debt conversions and main investments in rising markets. The agency later expanded its actions to incorporate the creation and structuring of latest sources of financing for banks, firms and rising market governments within the worldwide syndicated mortgage, bond and commerce finance markets.

In 1996, GML launched its first funding fund, adopted by a sequence of funds for lending to rising markets, particular conditions and commerce finance. It has consultant workplaces in Kyiv, Moscow, Genoa, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Almaty, Bucharest and Belgrade. In 2007, the consulting and administration wings have been separated into GML Capital LLP’s separate construction. GML International Limited acts because the managing member of GML Capital LLP.

Pinter’s biography on GML Capital’s official web site states that he started his profession in company finance by working at Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York, which was adopted by three years of syndicated Eurobond buying and selling with Kidder, Peabody International in London. If, as indicated, he joined GML in 1989, it seems Pinter labored at Kidder within the mid-Nineteen Eighties – a interval that was lower than ideally suited for the latter.

In 1986, the Kidder was purchased by General Electric. In the identical 12 months, a high-profile scandal erupted within the U.S. as a consequence of Kidder’s fraudulent monetary reporting in bond buying and selling and insider buying and selling. The most important defendant within the case was the corporate’s govt director, Martin A. Siegel. He ultimately pleaded responsible, however minimize a take care of then-prosecutor Rudy Giuliani and agreed to turn into a authorities informant and entered the witness safety program. At the trial, he appeared beneath the code title ‘CS-1’.

Siegel was fined $10 million and served two months in jail, however his destiny since then is just not reliably identified. According to some studies, he fled to London. Having reported on the fraud scandal, The New York Times, on February 22, 1987, revealed a photograph of Siegel. This stays the one identified image of him to have appeared within the public area.

The biographies of Siegel and Pinter are related not solely as a result of they each labored, on the identical time, for Kidder, however additionally they chronologically overlapped when relocating from New York to London. Pinter, the proprietor of Commercial Industrial Bank, additionally shares Siegel’s allergy to being photographed. There is just one picture of Pinter that has ever been revealed. In his case, a single image of him was apparently taken and launched within the early 2000s. As such, it can’t be dominated out that the nominal proprietor of PJSC Commercial Industrial Bank, ‘Stefan Pinter’. is definitely Martin Siegel, the identical man who was convicted within the United States 35 years in the past for monetary fraud.

Where did Pinter get the cash to purchase KIB?

Since Pinter’s major asset is GML Capital, the corporate’s monetary statements have been requested by the authors of this text. It turned out that its internet revenue for 2019 and 2020 is equal to solely 80 million hryvnias (€2.48 million). That is why Pinter couldn’t make investments 432 million hryvnias (€13.44 million) – 200 million hryvnias (€6.22 million) for the licensed capital and 232 million hryvnias (€7.21 million) for purchasing deposit certificates of the National Bank of Ukraine – on the expense of the authorized quantities.

This circumstance offers grounds to think about that the origin of the invested funds has no documentary proof and, in keeping with the Financial Action Task Force’s classification, might be labeled as doubtful operations; in different phrases, the legalization of funds obtained by unlawful means.

As it turned out, through the investigation, Ukraine’s financial institution regulator is conducting a radical inspection of KIB’s monetary operations at this time. It is already clear that Pinter is a frontman for the financial institution, which is being utilized by corrupt native officers to cover behind.

The pool of property, value 3 billion hryvnias (€93.3 million), additionally deserves particular consideration. It seems that the financial institution owns 1,076 actual property objects, however they’re all pledged beneath mortgage agreements and can’t be thought of a “pool of assets” beneath state financing.

Since it’s the accountability Rozhkova, a lady who is taken into account a specialist in issues associated to doing correct due diligence in the case of checking the monetary situation of banks, it’s uncertain that the above information escaped her consideration. Instead, it suggests the alternative: Commercial Industrial Bank is particularly utilized by Rozhkova and her associates to acquire state refinancing. At the identical time, the cash obtained is subsequently withdrawn to overseas jurisdictions (mainly, the United Kingdom and the United States).

There are additionally causes to imagine that the quantity of 432 million hryvnias (€13.44 million) that was invested into KIB – 200 million hryvnias (€6.22 million) for the licensed capital and 232 million hryvnias (€7.21) for the acquisition of NBU deposit certificates – is Rozhkova’s cash, and her associates legalized these funds by means of the acquisition of the financial institution. This is a transparent signal, in keeping with Article 209, 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, of the legalization of property obtained by unlawful means and tax evasion.

Rozhkova’s most important organized crime group affiliate is the co-partner of a regulation agency

Alexey Didkovsky is a lawyer and co-managing companion of the Asters regulation agency. The media have already written that this agency offers authorized providers to the National Bank and is rewarded handsomely for its providers. In 2019, Asters obtained 583 million hryvnias (€18.13 million) from the National Bank. The Ukrainian media speculated that what was included within the excessive charges for Didkovsky’s attorneys have been bribes that have been then handed over to judges in trade for favorable choices. The press additionally assumed that the agency was concerned in lots of doubtful circumstances associated to the embezzlement of funds funds. In specific, in a case involving PrivatBank, the biggest business financial institution in Ukraine. Didkovsky was beforehand publicly accused of laundering massive sums of cash and having ties with NBU officers.

The monetary paperwork from the corporate present that for thirty-nine months (from January 2017 to March 2021), the payroll of Asters Law Firm was 808,318,747 hryvnias (€25.14 million) or greater than 20 million hryvnias (€622,049) per thirty days. In 2021, the gross sales of Asters regulation agency providers amounted to 303,090,615 hryvnias (€9.42 million).

This seems like a tax evasion scheme by means of the formation of a fictitious payroll and that the corporate operates as a conversion middle. The proof is additional buoyed by the truth that the quantity of doubtful transactions, which the corporate took out of taxation for the final 40 months, now quantities to 386 million hryvnias (€12 million).

Asters, specifically, spent 372 million hryvnias (€11.56 million) on monetary paperwork as tax invoices from suppliers (primarily catering firms, wholesale of meals merchandise, development, wholesale of workplace gear, and many others.).

Most fee transactions are made by means of hryvnia accounts in Ukraine’s Alfa-Bank and ProcreditBank. It is feasible to substantiate using Asters’ JSC accounts by means of an official investigation by Ukraine’s state authorities, probably with the involvement of worldwide consultants within the discipline of cash laundering.

What must be famous, nevertheless, is {that a} well-known columnist/blogger, and a former Soviet intelligence officer, Yuri Shvets, brazenly accused Asters of getting ties to Russia in November 2021. This accusation got here from Shvets’ personal use of open and closed sources from the American intelligence providers. This info is especially damaging for Asters because it not solely works for the state by means of Didkovsky, however the firm’s administration works intently with Rozhkova.

Asters can be registered within the United Kingdom as Asters Law Limited. A associated social gathering of Asters Law Limited – Matthew Spencer – the proprietor of Epam International Limited in London – acquired shares within the American firm Global Partners LP, which then purchased the debt obligations of Ukrzaliznytsia – Ukraine’s state-owned railway firm. Oksana Ilchenko, a long-time worker of Didkovsky, owns 20% of its shares. The remaining 80% is owned by Britain’s Epam.

Epam LLC, USREOU 37729756, can be registered in Ukraine and it seems that the shares of Global Partners LP, and the debt obligations of Ukrzaliznytsia. These shares have been not directly acquired by Rozhkova and Didkovsky by means of entrance males.

The motion of cash by means of firms related to the Rozhkova organized crime group permits us to conclude that the cash stolen in Ukraine was partially positioned in shares of unaffiliated people tied to Global Partners within the United States as a part of the scheme by means of Asters and Epam International Limited, i.e. Matthew Spencer – for a complete quantity of $314 million. Another $15 million was positioned within the Growth Credit Fund Inc. by means of the GML Capital scheme, or to be extra particular: Stefan Pinter and Simon Milledge.

Where precisely did the primary deputy head of the NBU get such massive sums – this story will likely be advised in our upcoming sequence of articles.