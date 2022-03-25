The First International Investment Forum kicks off in Tashkent

On March 24, the First Tashkent International Investment Forum has kicked off within the capital. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the plenary session.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, the session was additionally attended by the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization Xiangchen Zhang, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Konstantin Limitovsky, Senior Vice President of the International Finance Corporation Stephanie von Friedeburg. The assembly was moderated by Jonathan Charles, finest referred to as a information presenter for BBC World News and presently the Director of Communications on the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Head of the state welcomed the discussion board members and addressed the occasion, telling in regards to the reforms and transformations carried out within the nation over the previous few years, in addition to outlined precedence areas for its additional growth.

The President famous that for a lot of centuries Uzbekistan, positioned on the territory of historical Mawarannahr within the middle of the Great Silk Road, attracted the eye of retailers, businessmen and entrepreneurs from completely different areas of the world, since historical occasions well-known because the territory the place caravan routes intersect throughout the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Uzbekistan, which has a 3-thousand-year historical past of statehood, has lengthy been a middle the place commerce, financial system, science, tradition and artwork have been actively creating.

In continuation of those traditions, primarily based on the precept of “From the great past to the great future”, intensive work is being carried out in Uzbekistan to proceed financial and social growth. In this regard, the Head of the state listed the important thing areas of reforms in Uzbekistan.

In specific, an enormous step was taken in 2017 – restrictions on the conversion of international forex and the repatriation of income by international buyers have been lifted. For the primary time, Uzbekistan banks and huge enterprises obtained worldwide rankings and entered the worldwide monetary markets.

To guarantee openness to the worldwide group, Uzbekistan launched visa-free entry for residents of 90 international international locations, whereas residents of one other 60 international locations have been allowed to acquire a visa in a simplified method. According to those indicators, now we have achieved the standing of probably the most open state within the area.

Systematic work is being carried out in combating corruption and guaranteeing the safety of residents’ rights and freedoms. In 2020, Uzbekistan adopted a National Human Rights Strategy, and for the primary time in historical past, Uzbekistan was elected a member of the UN Human Rights Council.

The success achieved in constructing a civil society, guaranteeing freedom of speech, supporting the actions of media, guaranteeing the safety of labor rights and the event of human capital was famous. It was introduced that greater than 21 thousand new schooling establishments for schoolchildren have been created within the nation over the previous 5 years, about 200 new colleges have been constructed, about 3 thousand colleges have been reconstructed and absolutely outfitted. In the identical brief interval, 82 new universities and institutes have been created, together with 23 international universities, and the full variety of greater schooling establishments reached 159. The degree of enrollment of faculty graduates in greater schooling has elevated from the earlier 9 to twenty-eight %.

Achievements in reforming the financial sphere have been additionally listed: easing the tax burden, lowering customs duties, enhancing tax administration, systemic measures for the event of entrepreneurship and enhancing the funding local weather.

As a results of the measures, the quantity of annual international investments interested in the nation’s financial system has tripled. Their whole quantity over the previous 5 years has amounted to $25 billion. At the identical time, about 59 thousand funding initiatives have been applied, as a consequence of which greater than 2.5 million new jobs have been created.

The Head of the state additionally elaborated on the important thing priorities of the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy for 2022-2026, together with the constant continuation of measures to make sure financial and political stability, the creation of a compact and extremely environment friendly public administration system centered on supporting enterprise, lowering the state’s share within the financial system, additional stimulating entrepreneurial exercise, guaranteeing the safety of buyers’ rights, accelerated growth and modernization of infrastructure, stimulating the manufacturing of high-value-added merchandise primarily based on native uncooked supplies, investing in human capital, liberalizing international commerce and guaranteeing gender equality.

It was introduced that on account of the reforms over the subsequent 5 years, the gross home product will attain $100 billion, and annual exports will enhance by 2 occasions and exceed the determine of $30 billion. The share of the non-public sector in GDP can be elevated to 80 %. By 2030, Uzbekistan guarantees to grow to be a rustic with incomes of residents above the typical degree.

The Head of the state burdened the dedication to additional constant work to create probably the most snug and enticing circumstances for buyers and comprehensively deepen mutually helpful partnerships with international companions and worldwide organizations.

Following the occasion, the President wished the members productive work on the Forum, lively cooperation and the achievement of recent mutually helpful agreements on the implementation of joint initiatives.

The heads of worldwide monetary establishments and monetary organizations additionally delivered speeches on the occasion, expressing their views on the prospects for the event of Uzbekistan.

The funding, trade-economic and industrial potential of Uzbekistan, prospects for the event of regional and international commerce relations, mechanisms for attracting funding, commerce liberalization and enhancing the competitiveness of the nationwide financial system, additional steps to industrialize the nation and focus the business on the manufacturing of merchandise with excessive added worth, measures for the transformation of home power and the transition to different power sources, problems with strengthening the transport connectivity of the international locations of the area and rising their transit potential can be mentioned on the sidelines of the classes and discussions of the discussion board.

The primary consideration can be paid to restoring and stimulating the accelerated growth of financial exercise within the post-COVID interval, lowering poverty, regulating financial coverage, supporting enterprise, creating the banking sector and the monetary market.

The occasion may even embody the fifth assembly of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economy, Science and Technology, Culture, Sports and Youth between Uzbekistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan – China Investment Forum “Industrial Cooperation. New Opportunities”, in addition to a Country Platform for Uzbekistan, which can be attended by the heads of worldwide monetary establishments, international authorities monetary organizations and growth companions.

Tashkent International Investment Forum will run till March 26.

