The former head of the Louvre faces charges linked to alleged antiquities smuggling

PARIS — The former president of the Louvre museum has acquired preliminary expenses for alleged antiquities trafficking throughout his tenure as head of the well-known Paris museum.

Police within the French capital charged Jean-Luc Martinez on Wednesday with “complicity in organized fraud” and cash laundering, in keeping with the Paris prosecutors’ workplace.

The prosecutor’s workplace mentioned that two of Martinez’ former colleagues within the Louvre’s Egyptian antiquities division had been additionally taken into custody this week however launched with out expenses.

The Paris prosecutor’s workplace wouldn’t affirm French media studies saying that the three males had been suspected of collaborating within the trafficking of priceless heritage items.

According to Le Canard Enchaine newspaper, investigators had been trying into whether or not Martinez “turned a blind eye” to false certificates of provenance for 5 Egyptian antiquities.

The newspaper mentioned the items together with a granite Tutankhamun stele or slab offered in 2016 when the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, a department of the Paris museum, acquired a number of Egyptian antiquities for tens of hundreds of thousands of euros ({dollars}).

Martinez stepped down final 12 months because the Louvre’s president, a submit he had held since 2013. He now serves as an envoy for worldwide cooperation within the discipline of heritage. The museum’s present president is Laurence de Cars.