‘The Future Is Bright’: Middle School Unified Basketball Program Celebrates First Season In Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – At greater than two dozen Massachusetts center faculties, among the most priceless life classes – are occurring after faculty hours.

“I learned how great Liam is at basketball,” 12-year-old Connor mentioned, of his teammate with a beaming smile.

READ MORE: Economist: Oil Reserve Release Could Save Massachusetts Drivers $0.25 A Day

Thursday afternoon, Newton, Needham and Natick college students celebrated their first stellar season of unified basketball. The program already exists at many excessive faculties, however with the assistance of Special Olympics it’s trickling right down to the center faculty degree.

Our neighbors and mates with mental disabilities confronted further obstacles all through the pandemic. But they had been courageous. They overcame. And that’s so price cheering for.

“Being at school at home, wearing a mask. They’re so scheduled that anything causing a difference is really hard for them. This is the best,” mentioned Fran Jonas, of her seventh grade grandson.

“I like making friends,” 12-year-old Liam mentioned, sweetly.

Friendships that their typical teammates treasure too.

READ MORE: Man Arrested At Chris Rock Show Allegedly Assaulted Officer, Wilbur Theatre Staff Members

“I’ll see them in the hall and it’s super nice because I’ve never met them before. They’re the sweetest kids and they have such bright smiles and they just make you feel so happy,” mentioned eighth grader Ling Silverstein.

“It makes my day to see them smile,” Nikki Rao added.

And none of this may very well be doable with out their coaches from the classroom.

“I’m so proud to be one of their teachers. The future is bright because of these kids behind me,” mentioned Jim O’Donnell.

And their greatest, loudest followers – on the court docket and off.

MORE NEWS: ‘We’re All Against War’: Russians, Ukrainians Unite For Fundraiser In Newton

“My mom is the best mom ever!” Lucas cried loudly.