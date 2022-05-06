“The Gabby Petito Story” set to begin filming this summer for Lifetime

Lifetime will start filming a film dramatizing the demise of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old journey blogger whose sudden disappearance final summer season drew nationwide headlines.

The tv community introduced Thursday it’s shifting ahead with The Gabby Petito Story. Emmy-nominated actress Thora Birch has been employed to direct and co-star within the new film depicting the tragic occasions surrounding Petito’s demise that sparked a nationwide search and have become an object of fascination for online sleuths.

“The Gabby Petito Story will explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder,” the community stated in a press release. “The movie will film in Utah this summer and premiere later this year.”

The couple set out on a four-month journey in the summertime of 2021 in a Ford van outfitted for cross-country journey, documenting their journey on social media. But Petito’s mom reported her lacking in September after not listening to from her since August.

Laundrie was named an individual of curiosity after he returned earlier to Florida with out Petito. Later in September, Petito’s physique was present in Wyoming close to the place the couple had been noticed earlier. Authorities decided she died of blunt-force accidents and strangulation.

After Petito’s stays had been found, Laundrie additionally went lacking as police issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found dead in a Florida park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The FBI discovered statements in Laundrie’s pocket book taking accountability for Petito’s demise.

The case drew expansive information protection because it unfolded. Online sleuths scoured Petito’s social media posts searching for clues that will clarify her disappearance. It also sparked strange conspiracy theories.

Part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative, the film will embrace warning indicators Petito was in peril. The community will even create a companion public service announcement offering sources on home violence and different data.

The consideration to Petito’s disappearance drew complaints that different lacking girls, from much less privileged backgrounds, had been ignored.

“Lifetime is also in development on several movies surrounding violence against women who may not have had the same media attention as Gabby Petito,” the community stated. “These include the stories of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, Adriane Fields, Beatrice Weston, among others, with each project in various stages of development.”

The film marks the directorial debut for Birch, who starred on The Walking Dead, and can play Petito’s mom, Nichole Schmidt.

Petito’s household final month filed a lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents accusing them of know the place her physique was and refusing to reveal the situation. The lawsuit additionally accuses Laundrie’s mother and father of attempting to assist their son flee the United States. A lawyer for the Laundrie household earlier referred to as the swimsuit’s claims “baseless.”