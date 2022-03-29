The gaming world is getting Gucci’d | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace

Luxe labels like Gucci, Fendi, Burberry and Balenciaga are promoting digital garments for large bucks. These high-fashion objects may be worn within the metaverse, which is a real-time, computer-generated world the place customers reside vicariously by custom-designed avatars.

In the metaverse, one digital Gucci bag bought for 350,000 digital {dollars}, or $4,000 in real-world cash. On the digital platform DressX, Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl search for a whopping $8,400. Find out extra on this futuristic gaming pattern on this episode of “Post Poppin.”