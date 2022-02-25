The gender of Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston’s baby has been revealed

Kyle Sandilands and fiance Tegan Kynaston revealed the gender of their child in an extravagant yacht occasion on Sydney Harbour.

Kyle Sandilands and fiance Tegan Kynaston discovered the gender of their child right now throughout a lavish cruise on Sydney Harbour as two jets streaked colored smoke overhead.

The completely happy couple embraced and shared a kiss after the color blue fell from the sky, confirming the infant they’re welcoming in August can be a boy.

In footage of the thrilling second shared to Twitter, company on the couple’s superyacht have been heard shouting and cheering after it was revealed the infant can be male.

Among company invited to the extravagant affair was Sandilands’ KIIS FM co-host Jackie O, his long-time pal and Kings Cross icon John Ibrahim, and fellow KIIS radio host Mitch Churi.

Sandilans, 50, who has a enterprise empire price $100 million, introduced earlier this month throughout The Kyle and Jackie O Show the pair have been anticipating a child.

He introduced his fiancee on to disclose the large information, along with her three months’ pregnant on the time.

The host mentioned he wished “either a girl … or a little gay son”.

Sandilands proposed to Kynaston in typical exuberant fashion throughout a Queensland vacation in mid-January.

Kynaston, 35, had beforehand been Sandilands’ private assistant earlier than the couple began relationship in 2019.

They acquired collectively after Sandilands broke off an eight-year-long relationship with Imogen Anthony.

The gender reveal jets have been co-ordinated by Matt Hall Racing, with the plane dropping blue smoke about 500 toes above the superyacht at 2pm.