The good, the bad and the ugly: What are the regional stereotypes across Spain? 

If you’ve lived in Spain lengthy sufficient, you’ll have heard a joke that kicks off with “the curtain rises and an Andalusian, a Catalan and a Basque walk into a bar”.

The chiste (joke) then proceeds in the direction of a punchline that may mock one or the entire topics primarily based on regional stereotypes, often ones that aren’t optimistic.

It could look like innocent enjoyable however the final time the Spanish Centre of Social Studies (CIS) determined to hold out a survey among the many normal inhabitants asking them about regional stereotypes was again in 1994, maybe as a result of not everybody was proud of the result of the outcomes.

This pigeonholing primarily based on folks’s area of origin has lived on nonetheless, as is the case in just about any nation all over the world.

The enormous field workplace success of Spanish comedies Ocho Apellidos Vascos (Eight Basque Surnames) and Ocho Apellidos Catalanes (Eight Catalan Surnames), which deal closely with regional stereotypes, is testomony to those enduring clichés.

Sometimes stereotypes utilized in Spain could be resulting from admiration or affection, different occasions it’s mild joshing, however on events it may be prejudiced and offensive.

Thousands of individuals in Gijón (Asturias) attempt to beat the world document of most individuals concurrently pouring cider. But do Asturians actually deserve their fame for being heavy drinkers? Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP

More usually than not it’s folks from the southern half of Spain who get crossed off as lazy and frivolous, typically simply because they’ve a southern Spanish accent, whereas these from the wealthier north could as a substitute be considered brutish or impolite proper off the bat.

At the top of the day, it’s essential to do not forget that a stereotype is solely a generalisation about how a gaggle of individuals behaves and though it could be true to some extent, it’s not universally legitimate and defining of an individual’s character.

So with out additional ado, and with the aim of our overseas readership in Spain and overseas understanding the idiosyncrasies of Spanish society, listed here are the principle stereotypes Spaniards resort to relying on the area they’re speaking about.

Andalusian folks: glad, humorous, party-loving, lazy

Aragonese folks: noble, cussed, uncouth

Asturian folks: patriotic, heavy drinkers

Balearic folks: pleasant, reserved, untrusting

Basque folks: separatist, robust, sincere, cussed

Canarian folks: pleasant, glad, lazy

Cantabrian folks: proud, dry character

Castellano-Leonese folks: beneficiant, severe, unassuming

Castellano-Manchego folks: pure-blooded Spaniards, brutish

Catalan folks: stingy, independent-minded, hard-working, proud

Extremeñan folks: village-minded, lazy

Galician folks: closed-minded, superstitious, untrusting, affectionate

Madrileño folks: cocky, open-minded, proud

Murcian folks: fun-loving, crude

Navarran folks: noble, brutish

Riojan folks: welcoming, heavy-drinking

Valencian folks: party-loving, well-groomed, corrupt (primarily their politicians)

So total folks from southern areas are thought of lazy however pleasant and enjoyable by their northern countrymen, whereas southerners see folks from colder northern Spain as having a drier character and extra uncouth method.

However, regardless that Spain and its folks’s characters, priorities and language are clearly various, it doesn’t take lengthy to see that typically a Basque or Catalan particular person has extra in frequent with an Andalusian than with a Brit or German, regardless that they may not at all times wish to admit it.

