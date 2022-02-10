‘The Great Khali’, Former WWE Star, Joins BJP

The Great Khali joined the BJP in Delhi immediately.

New Delhi:

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party immediately. Khali’s inclusion into the get together comes days forward of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will happen on March 10.

Former WWE Star ‘The Great Khali’ joins Bharatiya Janata Party in #Delhipic.twitter.com/Nqz3DzZvW4 — NDTV (@ndtv) February 10, 2022

In 2020, Khali had lent assist to the farmers protesting in Delhi borders towards the Centre’s farm legal guidelines. The wrestler had appealed to individuals of India to assist the agitating farmers.

“They will buy it (crop) for Rs2 and sell it for Rs200. The laws will also harm daily wage workers, roadside vendors; the common man will suffer,” he had stated.

Khali had made his skilled wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE profession, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

During his WWE profession, Khali additionally went on to turn out to be the WWE Champion.

He has additionally appeared in 4 Hollywood movies and two Bollywood movies. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the 2021 class.