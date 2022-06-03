The great Mona Lisa cake mystery

Welcome to Declassified, a weekly humor column.

Last summer time, your writer went to Paris (la-di-da, take a look at the Liberal Elite and their fancy methods). One morning, I wakened and went to Stohrer — the oldest patisserie within the metropolis — for pastries and an éclair (OK, two éclairs and a tarte aux pommes. Back off, calorie police!) after which it was a brisk 10-minute stroll to the Louvre (as a result of I used to be on vacation and that’s what folks on vacation in Paris do).

At no level did I contemplate taking considered one of my scrumptious meals gadgets and smearing it throughout a portray, not to mention most likely essentially the most well-known portray on this planet.

Yet this week, a person disguised himself as an previous lady in a wheelchair and threw a bit of cake on the Mona Lisa.

I’ve questions.

The Louvre, and certainly all different museums — together with the museum of David Hasselhoff paraphernalia within the basement of a Berlin hostel, which incorporates a large mural of the person himself that used to characteristic pretend (hopefully) chest hair that guests may stroke however which was eliminated as a result of, within the phrases of a hostel employee, the fuzz “got really oily and gross very quickly. People just couldn’t resist touching it!” — let folks of all ages and genders in, so why costume as an previous lady? Maybe previous girls get a particular ticket at main vacationer sights that permits them to usher in cake.

Plus, the portray is protected by a glass display, so it was much less of a protest towards artists not focusing sufficient on saving the planet and extra of a protest towards the glass-making trade?

Perhaps the cake-thrower was a British Conservtive MP attempting to trigger a distraction from Boris Johnson’s woes within the wake of the Partygate scandal. Remember, earlier this 12 months Conor Burns, a long-standing ally of the prime minister, said Johnson was “ambushed with a cake” at one of many many lockdown-breaking events he attended.

Or possibly it was one other enemy of German leftist MP Sahra Wagenknecht, who had a chocolate cake smashed into her face in 2016 due to her help for a restrict on the variety of migrants being let in.

The group behind the German cake assault was the “Anti-Fascist Initiative ‘Cake for Misanthropists’” — possibly they’ve made a reasonably messy return.

CAPTION COMPETITION

“Agree on the sanctions package or I swear to god …”

Last week we gave you this picture:

Thanks for all of the entries. Here’s one of the best from our postbag — there’s no prize aside from the reward of laughter, which I believe we will all agree is much extra precious than money or booze.

“You must introduce me to your barber,” by Christopher Couples.

Paul Dallison is POLITICO‘s slot information editor.