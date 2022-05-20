The Greatest Bengali: Latest translation of ‘Bangabandhu, The People’s Hero’ launched in Brussels

At the start of Bangladesh as an unbiased nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was admired internationally because the nation’s first chief. He was assassinated in 1975 however is regarded by his folks because the Father of the Nation, often called Bangabandhu (Friend of Bengal). A e book detailing his life and achievements goals to remind the world of this exceptional man. It’s simply been translated into Dutch, as Political Editor Nick Powell studies.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the European Union, Mahbub Hassan Saleh

Members of Belgium’s Bangladeshi group had been joined by a few of their nation’s many pals within the EU capital for the launch of ‘Bangabandhu, Held van een Volk’ (Bangabandhu, Hero of his People’) on the Press Club Brussels Europe. The e book was first revealed in English in 2020 to mark the one centesimal anniversary of the start of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, considered the best Bengali. It has already been translated into Korean and strikes are underway to translate it into one other main European language.

The translation into Dutch describes how Bangabandhu’s legendary standing is interwoven with the historic actuality of the lifetime of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The advanced geopolitical means of nation-building within the dynamic South Asian context.

The e book reminds us of what that meant for Bangladesh. The battle in Bengal earlier than and through the creation of Pakistan, the oppression of Bengali aspirations and identification within the new state and the bloody battle in 1971 earlier than independence was achieved. Bangabandhu was on the centre of occasions all through, however his lengthy intervals of imprisonment.

A political activist since his pupil days, the long run Father of the Nation acted to save lots of many lives through the inter-communal conflicts of the Nineteen Forties and tried at all times to discover a peaceable and constitutional path to realize recognition of the aspirations of Pakistan’s Bengali majority. One of the e book’s many worthwhile images reveals the younger Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assembly that enormous of peaceable battle, Mahatma Ghandi.

Both males had been to be assassinated. In Bangabandhu’s case, it was a hammer-blow to the newly unbiased nation that he served as Prime Minister and President. But his life has served to encourage the various advances that Bangladesh has made in recent times, as an more and more affluent and profitable nation, now led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.

The e book brings out that the political big considered the Father of the Nation was additionally a modest man, an inspirational determine however a sensible one as nicely. More than one contributor repeats these phrases of his: “When I decide to do something, I go ahead and do it. If I find out that I was wrong, I try to correct myself. This is because I know that only doers are capable of making errors; people who never do anything make no mistake”.

At the e book launch, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the European Union, Mahbub Hassan Saleh, recalled these phrases on the daybreak of independence: “Bangladesh is committed to build an exploitation-free society. Independence becomes meaningless without economic emancipation. We cannot let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. None in Bangladesh shall die of hunger, all will live in happiness and prosperity”.

Achieving that ambition is definitely the best tribute of all. The e book launch was additionally addressed by the EU’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley. He remarked on the transformation of latest years, since his earlier time in Dhaka as Deputy Head of Mission between 2005 and 2009.

“Bangladesh is advancing to become that prosperous nation that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisaged”, he noticed, including that the EU was very proud to be a associate of Bangladesh in its transformation.

