The Healing Power of Poop – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio

It’s straightforward to neglect that we’re a part of nature. But, we live, respiratory organisms. We are strolling biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our our bodies and the world round us. Discover why we really feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our intestine helps us preserve homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of dangerous desires.
Listen every week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what conscious, wholesome dwelling actually means.

We’re not alone inside our pores and skin. Instead, we’re accompanied by billions of microorganisms. Not solely that, in terms of our well being, they’re in cost. Meet your microbiome. In this episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the mysteries of this new world inside us with microbiologist Brett Finlay. Plus, we meet documentary filmmaker Saffron Cassady who lives with a debilitating power situation and took issues into her personal palms by doing at-home DIY fecal transplants.

May 24, 2022

