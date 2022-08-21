The Idol Teaser: The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Troye Sivan star in Hollywood’s ‘sleaziest love story’ in racy new video : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp starrer The Idol‘s second teaser is right here and it’s Hollywood’s ‘sleaziest love story’. Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, actual title Abel Tesfaye, has co-written the mission. The second teaser additionally reveals extra of BLACKPINK’s musician Jennie, who makes her worldwide performing debut.

The Idol Teaser: The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Troye Sivan star in Hollywood's 'sleaziest love story' in racy new video

The new glimpse reveals racy and daring lifetime of stars and introduces the forged. Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria are slated to look within the present.

The Idol was first introduced final June when it was reported that HBO was growing a present which options The Weeknd as co-writer and govt producer, alongside together with his producing accomplice Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Kevin Turen, Aaron Gilbert for Bron, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and A24 additionally function govt producers. Set on the earth of the music trade in Los Angeles, the drama follows a self-help guru and chief of a modern-day cult who develops a sophisticated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer. In November, HBO ordered The Idol to collection.

Joe Epstein was tapped because the showrunner, with govt producer Amy Seimetz who has directed all six episodes. Epstein and Seimetz are additionally connected to govt produce.

