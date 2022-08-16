The impact of the war in Ukraine on the path to net zero | war, ukraine, esg, sustainability, carbon emissions, oil and gas, renewable energy, energy, commodities | FinanceAsia

The conflict in Ukraine could briefly derail world efforts in the direction of internet zero, as governments scramble to make sure power safety. Long time period, nevertheless, it has highlighted the significance of power diversification, and will supply Asian nations the push wanted to speed up the renewables agenda, specialists say.

As international locations, notably these within the West, started sanctioning Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, they confronted the dilemma of the best way to exchange the 4.7 million barrels per day mbd in crude oil, and eight.9 trillion cubic ft Tcf per yr in gasoline, that Russia supplies worldwide. Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, after the US…