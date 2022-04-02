The Intersection Between Badminton & Autism

World Autism Awareness Day is well known all over the world on 2 April and designated by the United Nations to focus on the necessity to assist enhance the standard of lifetime of these with autism to allow them to lead full and significant lives as an integral a part of society. To commemorate this event, Josh Cohen—a former Special Olympics athlete residing with autism who now works at Special Olympics HQ—held a dialog with Special Olympics Papua New Guinea badminton athlete Raphael Tipua Otoase.

Josh and Raphael talked about their shared experiences of residing with autism and the optimistic function badminton has performed within the lifetime of Raphael, each on and off the courtroom.

Josh: What frequent misconceptions or stereotypes about autism frustrate you probably the most?

Raphael: Sometimes individuals mistreat me or look down on me, however I proceed to reside my life to unfold consciousness that individuals with mental disabilities are similar to everybody else. In my house nation of Papua New Guinea, there’s a stigma hooked up to individuals with mental disabilities, particularly these with autism. Many of us are locked at house and cared for by our mother and father. Not many people exit into the general public.

Josh: Do you discover it troublesome at instances to remain house simply because you’ve got autism while you actually wish to exit and be on the planet?

Raphael: Yes, it’s very troublesome, and so as to add onto that, I’ve bother listening to as nicely. There are moments like once I’m taking part in sports activities for Special Olympics the place I’m blissful to be outdoors and on the planet, however similar to anybody else, there are moments the place I choose to only keep at house.

Josh: What would you most need individuals to grasp about your autism?

Raphael: I used to be a council member with Special Olympics Asia Pacific area, and I had the chance to journey to the United States to share my experiences. In nations just like the United States, there’s much more recognition of individuals with mental disabilities, particularly these residing with autism. In my house nation of Papua New Guinea, there may be little or no assist or welfare providers for these of us with mental disabilities. People like this usually don’t go to highschool, and lots of instances, their households are pissed off with them so they’re uncared for. As for me, I reside in a incapacity providers house the place I’m taken care of by the workers. I’ll proceed to unfold consciousness right here in Papua New Guinea by way of my participation in Special Olympics sports activities and different means together with radio, tv, and newspaper interviews so the native authorities will acknowledge individuals with mental disabilities, particularly these with autism, as full members of society.

Josh: Let’s discuss badminton. How did you decide up the game?

Raphael: I prefer to play sports activities not solely as a result of it retains me energetic and wholesome, but it surely additionally permits me to socialize with different individuals and helps me to make buddies. I particularly get pleasure from badminton due to the fast-paced nature of it and the teamwork part.

Josh: That’s good! I performed basketball and softball with Special Olympics, and completely perceive how this might make it easier to socialize and make buddies as a result of these sports activities affected me the identical approach. Let’s return to badminton. What about it brings you pleasure?

Raphael: I’m now 57 years previous, and taking part in badminton is a technique to hold me each match and wholesome. It’s been a terrific sport for me to choose up, and since it doesn’t require an excessive amount of tools or a ton of precise bodily contact, I really feel assured it’s a sport I’ll be taking part in for the remainder of my life.

Josh: Do you imagine that different people with autism would profit by taking part in badminton, and if that’s the case, why?

Raphael: Well, to start out, it makes me very blissful once I’m taking part in badminton. I’m all the time with my buddies once I’m taking part in badminton, and it’s allowed me a chance to be each energetic and social on the similar time. In a world the place I spend a lot time alone and on the care of others, I really feel my full self once I’m on the badminton courtroom. There’s simply a specific amount of calmness and leisure I get once I play.

Josh: How has your Special Olympics badminton coach helped you enhance your recreation?

Raphael: My coach is pleasant, useful, and affected person with me. Most of the time after we meet up, he’ll let me play after which step in when he looks like there’s a educating second. I’ve observed a big enchancment in my recreation since working with my coach, and I might encourage others with mental disabilities who’re fascinated with selecting up badminton to discover a Special Olympics coach. They can assist you in so some ways and actually make an affect in your recreation.

Josh: How has your badminton recreation developed because you started coaching?

Raphael: We’ve acquired a match that’s developing subsequent month, so we’ll see! I’m hoping to indicate my abilities there, and actually hoping to signify Papua New Guinea on the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Josh: How have your badminton abilities on the courtroom helped you off the courtroom?

Raphael: I’m nonetheless studying rather a lot from badminton, however I do know for sure it brings me nice confidence once I’m off the courtroom.

Josh: What introduced you to play badminton?

Raphael: It’s a sport that’s tremendous simple to choose up and brings everybody that performs it pleasure. As an individual with autism, I used to be in search of a sport the place I may enhance my bodily health, work on my social abilities, and meet new individuals. Badminton has carried out all these items for me and far more.

Josh: Amazing! Well, it actually sounds such as you’ve made the a lot of the sport and also you’re actually doing nice work in Papua New Guinea. Thanks for taking the time to speak to me, Raphael!

Raphael: Thank you, Josh!