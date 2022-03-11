The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro just got new colors | CNN Underscored

Alongside a slew of recent units at Apple’s “Peek Performance” launch occasion, the Cupertino-based tech large is opening a recent can of inexperienced paint for the iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max simply in time for St. Paddy’s Day. That’s proper — very like the well-received purple iPhone 12 from final spring’s announcement, Apple is delivering two new colours for our favourite smartphone.

Green joins the already obtainable shades of blue, pink, Product RED, Starlight and Midnight for 13 and 13 Mini, whereas Alpine Green joins Sierra Blue, Space Gray, Midnight and Starlight for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Every different characteristic of the 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will stay the identical, together with the intense OLED shows powered by a zippy A15 Bionic processor and that includes a powerful dual- or tri- digital camera array.

You can preorder your very personal green iPhone 13 Mini or 13 or Alpine Green 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max on March 11 beginning at $699, $799, $999 or $1,099, respectively, with delivery beginning March 18. Matching equipment can be found to buy right now, together with a leather-based MagSafe pockets, silicon or leather-based circumstances and AirTag holders.